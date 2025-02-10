Sponsored: It’s a cocktail kind of week…

Cocktail lovers, this one’s for you – ICD Brookfield Place is bringing back Cocktail Week for a week-long celebration of all things shaken, stirred, and expertly poured. From Tuesday, February 11 to Monday, February 17, some of Dubai’s most sought-after venues will be serving up signature cocktails, creative mocktails, and perfectly paired bites at special prices. Ready to raise a glass? Cocktail Week at ICD Brookfield Place is calling.

The hot spots

Expect a stellar lineup of spots, including Bar Des Prés, Il Gattopardo, Josette, La Niña, Lulu & the Beanstalk, The Guild, and 1920, each offering exclusive menus from 7pm onwards. Whether you’re after a classic cocktail, a bold new creation, or a well-crafted mocktail, there’s something for every taste. And at Dhs35 for drinks or Dhs60 for a drink-and-nibble pairing, it’s the perfect excuse to explore multiple venues throughout the week.

Mixology meets music

Beyond the drinks, expect a lively atmosphere, live entertainment, and a front-row seat to some serious mixology magic. With a lively atmosphere and a focus on quality, Cocktail Week at ICD Brookfield Place invites guests to immerse themselves in the art of mixology while vibing to upbeat tunes and sampling curated bites. It’s a week where exceptional drinks meet great company, making it the ideal social outing for cocktail lovers. Pre-booking is highly recommended to secure your spot – these experiences are set to be in high demand.

ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre, 312 Al Mustaqbal st, Trade Centre, DIFC, From Tuesday, February 11 to Monday, February 17, priced at Dhs35 for drinks, Dhs60 for a drink-and-nibble pairing. @icdbrookfieldplace

Images: Supplied