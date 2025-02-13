Sponsored: A journey of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours

Want to dine in style at the world’s tallest five-star hotel? You have several options, but if you want to try something new, make reservations at Nomadia Lounge & Terrace.

Serving up Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavours, the space is lovely to visit at any time, be it the morning or night.

And as winter is around, you can enjoy fresh, cool air from its sprawling terrace. From the space, you can soak in those stunning views of the shimmering Dubai Canal and Business Bay, allowing yourself to recharge and relax. Arabic elements, including woven décor and plush sofas, dot the space, bringing the whole experience together.

For entertainment, a DJ performs every Thursday and Friday, filling the air with toe-tapping beats.

To celebrate the opening, Nomadia is collaborating with a French Bubbles brand, elevating your experience from a relaxed afternoon to a more high-end evening. You can enjoy a Dhs90 glass of bubbles or pay Dhs430 for the bottle. Each glass is served up with a complimentary mezzeh, and a dip trio accompanies every bottle.

What’s On the menu?

Expect signature dishes that capture the heart and soul of the region, all created using fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Savour the Persian kofta – a savoury classic comprised of tender meatballs seasoned with turmeric, cinnamon, cumin, and fresh herbs, simmering in a rich, saffron-infused tomato sauce with dried lime. Or try the chicken souvlaki — marinated flame-grilled chicken skewers infused with garlic, lemon, olive oil, and oregano. And in keeping with Mediterranean cuisine, the menu is very health-conscious and balanced.

For sips, expect bold and imaginative flavours. There’s the Naar martini, which has aromatic spices such as cumin, paprika, and chilli – the cocktail is savoury, and full of character. Fancy a more delicate experience? Don’t worry, there’s options with soothing floral notes of chamomile tea.

Want to check it out? For reservations, call 04 414 3000 or visit https://www.marriott.com