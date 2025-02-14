When “ocean views” isn’t enough, so you buy the whole beach…

Dubai doesn’t do anything halfway, and its beachfront real estate is no exception. Forget crowded shores and skyline views from a distance – some people are waking up with the beach as their backyard, private infinity pools blending into the sea, and a yacht parked out front like it’s no big deal. From Palm Jumeirah’s mega-mansions to entire private islands on The World Islands, this is where luxury gets its own postcode. And let’s be honest – if anywhere was going to take oceanfront living to extremes, it was always going to be Dubai. Here are some of Dubai’s most expensive beach houses and private islands.

The World Islands

Dubai’s World Islands, a mind-blowing collection of man-made islands shaped to represent the continents, stand as a symbol of innovation and exclusivity. Within this one-of-a-kind cluster, a handful of islands have transformed into sought-after retreats, each offering its own distinct vibe and allure.

For those interested in exploring property options within the World Islands, some listings may be available on different real estate platforms – offering a range of properties from studios to luxury villas. The average price per square foot in the World Islands is approximately Dhs3,631, with an average property price around Dhs5.2 million.

Lebanon Island

As the first island to open to the public, Lebanon Island features two pristine beaches, a swimming pool, a beach volleyball court, and the renowned Toro Blanco restaurant. Day visits are available, providing access to these amenities and stunning views. While specific details on property availability for sale or rent are limited, the island’s offerings make it a compelling choice for those seeking a next-level lifestyle in Dubai.

The Heart of Europe

This development within the World Islands features a collection of islands, including Sweden Island, and offers a range of luxury accommodations and amenities. Properties here are designed to provide a truly one-of-a-kind lifestyle, combining modern luxury with the charm of European-inspired architecture.

Sweden Beach Palace, Sweden Island

Rumor has it that Sweden Beach Palace, located on Sweden Island within The World Islands, was on the market for AED 125 million. With limited details available, this ultra-exclusive property remains as elusive as it is extravagant, adding to the mystique of Dubai’s most ambitious offshore development.

Amali Island

Amali Island, located within Dubai’s World Islands, offers a collection of ultra-luxury beachfront villas developed by Amali Properties, a subsidiary of DAMAC Properties. These 5-7 bedroom villas are designed by leading architects and feature stunning 360-degree views of the sea, Dubai’s skyline, and Palm Jumeirah. With private beach access and dedicated berths, Amali Island provides residents with a serene and exclusive lifestyle. Spanning over 670,000 square feet, the island features world-class amenities including a private marina, water sports facilities, and a floating helipad. With only 24 villas available, Amali Island is all about next-level luxury living.

Amali Island, Amali Properties. amaliproperties.com

Palm Jumeirah

The Orla Apartment

The Orla Apartment at Palm Jumeirah is a true statement of luxury, with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, and an expansive 7,309 sqm of space, all for Dhs58,000,000. With panoramic sea views and top-tier design by the renowned Foster & Partners, this home brings together the finest elements of natural beauty and modern luxury. Managed by the prestigious Dorchester Collection, it offers an unrivaled living experience with amenities like a private beach, beach club, cinema, family pools, spa, and even a bowling alley.

Dubai Sotheby’s International Reality, EMAAR Business Park. sothebysrealty.ae

Casa Del Sole

Casa Del Sole, a grand villa on Palm Jumeirah by Alpago Properties, sold for Dhs302.5 million in 2022. The villa spans four levels, offering eight bedrooms, an infinity pool, a private cinema, and a wellness centre. Its location on Palm Jumeirah’s billionaire’s row offers direct beach access and spectacular views.

Palm Jumeirah Frond G

A villa on Palm Jumeirah’s Frond G sold for Dhs300 million in 2022, ranking as one of the largest property transactions in the city. The residence features luxury interiors, advanced amenities, and direct access to a private beach.

Palm Jebel Ali

This seven-bedroom villa on Palm Jebel Ali offers a contemporary design with expansive living spaces and floor-to-ceiling glass windows, providing uninterrupted views of the surrounding landscape. The open-plan layout connects indoor and outdoor spaces, while the modern kitchen is thoughtfully designed with ample storage and workspace. The villa features a private beach, a spacious deck, and a swimming pool, creating an ideal waterfront retreat. Palm Jebel Ali, a highly anticipated addition to Dubai’s coastline, is set to offer world-class amenities, including luxury resorts, fine dining, and high-end retail, all while maintaining convenient access to key areas like Uptown Dubai and Dubai South.

Dubai Sotheby’s International Reality, EMAAR Business Park. sothebysrealty.ae

