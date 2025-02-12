Sponsored: Back and better…

The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi is now home to a new, improved and even more gorgeous Sontaya, where the authentic flavours and timeless elegance of Southeast Asia shall lay the table for a lavish dining experience.

In true Saadiyat Island style, the refreshed eat is located amid floating pavilions, offering you signatue Saadiyat Island views of the Arabian Gulf, so you can indulge in the fabulous flavours of Southeast Asia while marvelling at the region’s top beachfront destination. Aptly named, “Sontaya” translates to sunset in Thai, and this location guarantees a stunning vista that you’ll want to add to your list of dreamy experiences to be had when in Abu Dhabi. Adding a refreshing touch to your multi-sensory treat at Sontaya is a line up of exquisite, handcrafted cocktails, infused with the aromatic notes of Asian botanicals.

Images: supplied

Once you’ve fed on those stunning views, get ready to dine on a delightful pick of flavours and chef creations at Sontaya, because their menu is certain to impress you as much as its views will. And if you’re wondering What’s On the Menu, we’ve got the answers you’re looking for – wok fried beef and ginger lotus sea bass, classic Asian fare such as nasi goreng and green chicken curry, and a host of other Southeast Asian winners lead the way when you choose to dine at Sontaya.

Sontaya, St. Regis Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 1pm to 4pm (lunch) and 6pm to midnight (dinner) daily. Tel: (0)2 498 8088. @sontaya_stregis