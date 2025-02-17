Sponsored: Making Saturdays great…

Lah Lah, the award-winning Pan-Asian kitchen and bar at Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah, is bringing a fresh twist to weekends with the launch of Lah Lah Land Brunch—a lively neighborhood dining experience that blends bold flavors, laid-back vibes, and an unforgettable culinary journey through Asia.

Happening every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm, Lah Lah Land treats guests to a sharing-style feast featuring live cooking stations and an irresistible lineup of sushi, dim sum, melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu beef cheek, and Korean BBQ lamb rack. Families are welcome, with face painting and activities for kids—plus little ones under six dine free! Prices start at Dhs250 for soft drinks, Dhs365 for house beverages, and Dhs395 for the sparkling package.

Jumeirah One members enjoy a 15 per cent discount, and birthday celebrants can book a party of five or more to receive a complimentary sparkling brunch package.

What’s On the menu?

The brunch kicks off with tornado sushi platters, wasabi prawns, szechuan chicken wings, and more, before moving on to live stations serving freshly made dim sum, peking duck pancakes, and dan dan noodle soup. Mains include braised wagyu beef cheek in massaman curry, Korean BBQ lamb rack, and oven-baked barramundi. Dessert rounds things off with chilled mango soup, chocolate fudge cake, and tropical fruits. All this, while DJ Nicole spins the perfect brunch beats.

For those who prefer evening indulgence, Lah Lah also offers a Saturday evening brunch from 7pm to 10pm on the open terrace. Enjoy a three-course Pan-Asian feast with sharing starters, desserts, and a choice of main for Dhs275 (soft drinks), Dhs385 (house beverages), or Dhs395 (sparkling package). Kids aged 5-12 dine for Dhs75, and shisha is available for an extra Dhs80.

Whether it’s a family day out, birthday celebration, or a weekend get-together with friends, Lah Lah Land promises great food, good vibes, and a relaxed atmosphere.

Lah Lah, 4th Floor, Zabeel House The Greens, Every Saturday, 1pm to 4pm and 7pm to 10pm, Prices from Dhs250. Tel: (0) 4 519 1111, @lahlahdxb

Images: Supplied