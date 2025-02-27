When you’re over the iftar previews this Ramadan…

Iftar -previews are wonderful (and you should check out our guide here for the best ones in Dubai) but sometimes you want something a little more imaginative than endless varieties of hot and cold mezze and mandi, and that’s where these non-iftar-preview foodie happenings step in. Take your pick.

The Kishmish Supper Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishmish (@kishmishdubai)



Tales Through Taste is Iman Nazemi’s supper club series and it’s continuing through Ramadan. The theme is Chef’s favourite dishes from around the Middle East, the guest list – 10 strangers coming together to share a beautiful, communal dining experience in Kishmish’s new kitchen space. Guests can look forward to a selection of classic Ramadan dishes with the personal touch of Chef. The menu begins with a comforting soup and mains like aubergine fatteh, warag anab, cousa and molokhia with chicken. To end the evening on a sweet note, Kishmish presents pistachio um ali, a special take on the beloved dessert, paired with tea and coffee to complete the meal.

Tales Through Taste, Kishmish, Dar Wasl Mall, Sat, Mar 15, 6.20pm, Dhs195 per person, Tel: (0) 50 426 1663, @kishmishdubai

Butter by the Dozen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by butter by the dozen (@butter.dxb)



This Ramadan, dessert is a must and Butter by the Dozen is serving up exclusive Ramadan gifting tins filled with 25 mini cookies (Dhs130) or 9 big cookies (Dhs120), and a unique, new dessert – the cookies n’ choco mousse (Dhs250).Think rich, creamy mousse au chocolate, topped with Butter’s signature mini Valrhona cookies. Alos get ready to sample someexciting new flavors, bringing back the crowd-favorite ice cream sandwiches and exclusive Ramadan bundles.

Butter by the Dozen, Mar 1 to Apr 6, @butter.dxb

a normal day x Al Naqa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Normal Day (@anormalday.ae)



The two establishments are coming together for a special experience with a unique menu that blends creativity and tradition. Taking place over three weekends, guests will be able to sample creations from the AND test kitchen, a collaborative space where Chef Illia Andriushyn and guest chefs come together to experiment and craft exclusive menus. This time, Chef AJ will be joining forces and we have a six-course supper club with one standout dish designed to be a family-style feast, a tribute to the communal spirit of Ramadan. The menu will remain a surprise, so hurry up and make your reservations.

a normal day, Dar Wasl, weekends, Mar 6 to 21, 6pm, Tel: (0) 4 886 8380, @anormalday.ae

Crème

Everyone’s favourite cookie Crème is reintroducing its iconic Ramadan Boxes of 6, along with a limited edition pistachio and white chocolate cookie, perfect for sharing this Ramadan. Dessert is a must during festivities and this is the time to savour not only the limited edition flavour, but also the rest of Crème’s incredible cookie varieties. To add a touch of tradition, the cafe will also be offering a rich and aromatic saffron karak on the menu. For those looking to indulge from the comfort of their homes, Crème is launching new delivery options, including a 1 litre karak and Americano gathering box and an exclusive box of 9 mini cookies.

Crème, Dar Wasl, Mon to Thurs, 9am to 11pm, Fri to Sun, 9a to 12am, Tel: (0) 4 352 9708, @cremelondonuae

Akhu Manoushe at Farrago Bar and Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by W Dubai – Mina Seyahi (@wdubaiminaseyahi)



Father-and-son duo and homegrown heroes Akhu Manoushe are taking the stage once again at Farrago Bar and Lounge for a suhoor experience. Starting on the first night of Ramadan, 30 Nights of Suhoor will be the ultimate destination for Suhoor gatherings, commencing at 9pm in Farrago Bar and Lounge’s outdoor area. A full night of manakish and games of tawleh exchanging stories until the first light of dawn. Sample bites of nostalgia with savory classics like cheese, zaatar, and lahm bi ajeen to creative flavors like falafel, kishek, nutella and banana and pistachio kunefe.

Farrago Bar & Lounge, W Dubai Mina Seyahi, Mar 1 to Mar 29, 9pm to 2am, Tel: (0) 4 350 9999, @akhu.manoushe

ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau (@etthembytcb)



On a different note, supper club ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau brought to you by Chef Vikram, is hosting a singles night for all the single pringles out there looking to step out of their comfort zones, meet new people and make new friends. You don’t have to be single in your life, per say, but you must show up by yourself for a table of one to discover a new group of people. If that doesn’t scare the hunger out of you, this night is for you.

ETT HEM by The Curry Bureau, Wed, Mar 5, 8pm, @etthembytcb

Omar Odali’s knafeh at SLS Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omar Odali (@omar.odali)



Omar Odali and his celebrated Palestinian knafeh are coming to the SLS for Ramadan and guests can indulge in the treat at several locations inside the hotel. Known for its rich culinary heritage, the dessert offers an authentic and interactive experience, prepared live over charcoal – it’s the perfect balance of crust, cheese and syrup. The pop-up will take centre stage at Privilege on the 75 floor and will also be available in EllaMia and Fi’lia. Savour knafeh starting from Dhs65 and shawarma starting from Dhs60. Don’t miss out on this symbol of Palestinian culture.

Privilege, Floor 75, SLS Dubai, Mar 1 to 29, @omar.odali

