Spoil your loved ones this festive season with this Eid gift guide…

Eid is a time for celebration, reflection, and giving, where families come together to mark the end of Ramadan. One of the most cherished traditions during this festive season is the exchange of gifts, which is a closing symbol of the communal spirit of Ramadan. This gift guide will give you 15 ideas for great, practical gifts for him, her and for the home, so you get things they’d actually want to keep.

For her…

Sandro Seyda Western Loafer

The classic Penny loafer, but with a bit of jazz so it’s gift-worthy. This pair from Sandro is perfect for the practical girlie on the move, and with the Western accents, it’ll elevate any boring outfit in a snap. Built-in pizzazz, if we do say so ourselves.

Dhs1,450, sandro.ae

StylPro Beauty Fridge

Skincare and beauty fridges have seen a recent rise in popularity, what with all the rage around skincare, and this practical little storage unit not only looks great but preserves your products for them to last longer. You can even store tools like gua shas and rollers, for everything in one, compact space.

Dhs272 on lookfantastic.ae

Fujifilm Instax WIDE 400

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel † (@melodyalkhen)



For the leading lady who loves to capture all her moments, this Fujifilm Instax WIDE 400 is the perfect gift. Click and freeze the moment instantly and you get that retro effect that’s all the rage right now.

Dhs400, @fujifilminstaxme

Zei Jewels Mezza Luna Necklace

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zei Jewels (@zei.jewels)



Festive season calls for bling, and this necklace from the Celestial Collection of Zei Jewels is just that. The novelty of Zei Jewels is that the pieces come with a fine skeleton and interchangeable back plates in different materials. One piece, endless versatility.

Dhs8,000, @zei.jewels

Ahujasons Pure Pashmina Shawl

Pashminas are timeless elegance and a suitable gift for any woman in your life. This stunning, rich maroon option is decked out with intricate paper mache motifs and subtle colours to match any outfit. Available in more colours.

Dhs4,752, ahujasons.com

For him…

New Balance 1906R

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Balance Lifestyle (@newbalancelifestyle)



These New Balance 1906Rs will carry the man in your life across the city on a cloud, complete with style, practicality and so much cool-kid-cred(ibility). This model is part of their much larger Ramadan collection, so shop away as you please.

Dhs899, newbalance.co.ae

Nappa Dori Bolton Duffle Bag

Summer is coming up, which means travel season is almost here. Nappa Dori is the home of quality leather works, and this overnighter made in canvas, leather and two different shades of brown is the perfect gift for the serial traveller.

Dhs1,550, @nappadoriuae

Swiss Champ Swiss Army Knife

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victorinox (@victorinox)



This is the ultimate man’s gift, and you can even get it customised and personalised how with different prints and engravings. If you have a handyman in your life, this will be the perfect gift for him. Get them in a unique wood finish as well.

Dhs490, @victorinox

Valve Steam Deck

This is for the gamer – it’s a handheld gaming device through which you can access your gaming needs from anywhere in the world. Small and compact but with a high-quality OLED screen, it’ll bring your games to life, complete with the handheld experience.

Dhs2,899, Virgin Megastore

Miyabi Gyutoh Chef’s Knife

If the man in your life likes to chef away in the kitchen, then chances are he cares deeply about his knife. This Japanese chef’s knife is uber premium and the perfect size for all kitchen needs. Just don’t expect to touch it again.

Dhs1,195 at Jones the Grocer

For the home…

CB2 Rectangular Metal Firepit

A bit niche, but also the most unique – a portable fireplace for our fireplace-less UAE apartments. Indoors, the men in your life may appreciate the cool gadget-ness of this and it’s basically a bonus gift for you as well.

Dhs2,184, @cb2middleeast

Chattels & More Kyoto 4-Seater Sofa

A sofa might be too intense a gift, but one can gift themselves, and this sofa from the new Ramadan collection of Japandi-style sofas by Chattels & More is a minimal, understated addition to the modern home. Available in three colours.

Dhs17,300, @chattelsandmore

Bloomr Figure Vase

For the colourful, quirky, eclectic home, this is the perfect gift. This piece is part of the Bloomr’s Ramadan Edit featuring the best of their timeless serveware and table décor, designed to elevate your hosting. Shop the collection here.

Dhs518, @bloomrhome

Ninja CREAMi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninja Kitchen (@ninjakitchen)



Who doesn’t love some ice cream, and an ice cream maker at home means you can indulge yourself whenever you want. This Ninja CREAMi will allow you to make different types of ice creams with mix-ins within seconds. It’s magical.

Dhs999, @ninjakitchen

You might also like Ramadan 2025 in the UAE: First day officially announced

Happy Tooned Custom Cartoon Portrait

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Tooned (@happytooned)



For the fun-loving hosts, this website transforms your family portrait into iconic cartoon show caricature styles, including Rick and Morty, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, Family Guy and more, and delivers it as a print you can put up.

Dhs147, happytooned.com

Images: Supplied/Socials