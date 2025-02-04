From sky-high terraces overlooking Burj Khalifa to alfresco beachfront spots with endless ocean views…

Two things Dubai does really well? Weekend brunches and breathtaking vistas. For the best of both worlds, we’ve rounded up 16 brunch spots serving up great food and stunning views of Dubai – from the city’s iconic skyline to its sparkling coastline.

TANG

Experience a luxurious brunch at one of Dubai’s most remarkable locations with a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Fountain. At the Izakaya Brunch, immerse yourself in a mouthwatering selection of Pan-Asian dishes, handcrafted cocktails, and Moët & Chandon champagne, all while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere and electric beats from DJ DNK. Choose from a variety of packages – the brunch is also family-friendly, with kids aged six to 11 years paying Dhs235 and kids under six eating for free. The menu features live stations for sushi and seafood, izakaya, dim sum, mains and several beverage packages.

TANG, Palace Downtown, Sat, 1pm to 5pm, starts at Dhs475, Tel: (0) 55 663 3071, @tang_dubai_downtown

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

If you’re struggling to choose which of the 17 incredible restaurants to visit at Atlantis The Royal, look no further because Peruvian hotspot La Mar by Gastón Acurio has the La Mar Pisco Brunch. Taking place every Saturday from 12.30pm to 4pm, guests can indulge in a delicious sharing-style set menu featuring diverse Peruvian flavours served with a unique selection of cocktails and mocktails. Take a table on the terrace and enjoy unlimited Piscos while reveling in the vibrant and energetic sounds of live Peruvian entertainment and soaking up the views.

La Mar, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, 12.30pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs385 soft, Dhs455 house, Dhs495 sparkling, Dhs195 children aged five to 12. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. @lamardubai

CÉ LA VI

Every Saturday, CÉ LA VI’s epic brunch takes place from 12.30pm to 4pm, offering delectable pan-Asian dishes and unlimited drinks while you soak up stunning views of the Dubai skyline. The magnificent Burj Khalifa adds to the picturesque setting, where revellers enjoy music courtesy of the resident DJ and live entertainment.

Level 54, Address Sky View Hotel, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs390 soft drinks, Dhs490 house drinks, Dhs690 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 5826111. @celavidubai

City Social

Taking place on the 43rd floor of the Grosvenor House, brunch-goers can embark on an afternoon of sophistication at its finest at City Social. From 12.30pm to 4pm, guests will tuck into delicious modern European cuisine with a Japanese twist, alongside free-flowing drinks. Tables will be filled with beef tartare, oysters, scallop ceviche, roasted cod, parmesan risotto, a nine-layered tiramisu cake, and a cheese trolley meandering through the restaurant to finish off your afternoon. City Socials DJ will keep things lively, whilst guests bask over the views of the harbour and Arabian Gulf, for Dhs495 with house beverages or Dhs850 with bubbles. Don’t want the party to end? Head upstairs to City Socials’ very own izakaya-style speakeasy bar, 7 Tales, for the rest of the evening.

City Social, Grovesner House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 sparkling and house, Dhs850 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 402 2222, citysocialdubai.com

Lucia’s

Located in Address Sky View, this swoon-worthy Med-inspired paradise boasts a dreamy Capri aesthetic, a gorgeous terrace offering unobstructed Burj Khalifa views, and an unparalleled party vibe. At the Caprese Brunch, expect a myriad of mouth-watering Italian dishes with sharing starters, including trio di crudo, burrata, insalata di mare, fritto calamari, and parmigiana di melanzane. Pietro the guitarist and resident DJ provide the charm.

Address Sky View Downtown, Sat 1.30pm to 5pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs625 premium. Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

BCH:CLB

A new addition to Dubai’s beach club scene, BCH:CLB’s newest addition to its roster of fun-filled daytime parties is a Saturday brunch. Taking place across the terrace and the beach, perch up on a lounger to make the most of the balmy winter weather, and dine your way around a showcase of Mediterranean flavours and live stations from 1pm to 4pm. To keep you entertained as you top up your tan and sip on unlimited drinks, there’ll be a string of live performances and energetic DJ sets. After brunch, retreat to the beach where you’ll get three drinks for Dhs100.

BCH:CLB, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs595 premium. Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Papas

From can-do-no-wrong Solutions Leisure came Papas at the end of last year – an authentic Italian eatery overlooking the picture-perfect Dubai Marina. The relaxed restaurant has now introduced a Saturday brunch, running from 2pm to 5pm each week, pairing Italian comfort dishes with stunning views and unlimited sips. On the food front, antipasto platters, arancini and tomato salad kick things off, followed by a choice of main from margherita pizza, pesto pasta and cacio e pepe. For dessert, pistachio tiramisu, lemon posset and Sicilian cannoli awaits.

Papas, Intercontinental Dubai Marina, 2pm to 5pm, Saturdays, Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs575 sparkling. @papasdubai

Alici

Bringing a taste of the Amalfi Coast to Bluewaters is an acclaimed Italian restaurant, Alici. You can enjoy this pretty restaurant’s Southern Italian feast every Saturday and Sunday, with packages from 1pm to 4pm available. On the menu, expect a selection of tasty crudo, antipasti, mains and desserts, all washed down with free-flowing drinks and beautiful sea views.

Alici, Bluewaters, off Dubai Marina, Sat and Sun, 3 hours between 1pm and 4pm, Dhs395 soft drinks, Dhs495 house drinks, Dhs595 premium Italian sparkling. Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Tasca

This outstanding Portuguese restaurant in the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai pairs live music, and a stunning sea view with delightful weekend brunch. There’s seafood especially flown in from the Atlantic, a range of select dishes handpicked from the José Avillez’s celebrated Lisbon-based restaurants and of course homemade pastel de natas to finish.

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Sat 12.30pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house. Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi hosts Sky Brunch every Saturday, featuring a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu with dishes such as shrimp tempura, tuna carpaccio, wagyu sliders and Chilean sea bass; live dancers and musicians; and mesmerising views over Dubai Harbour, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters. Plus until the end of May, Attiko is collaborating with perfume brand Memo Paris to give brunch-goers the opportunity to immerse themselves in Memo’s luxe perfumes, receive scented presents, surprise vouchers, and a raffle prize every week.

W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Sat, 2pm to 5pm, Dhs296 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs545 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne. Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Traiteur

One of the best brunches for foodies in Dubai has always been Traiteur Brunch at the Park Hyatt Dubai, which features a lavish buffet, decadent live culinary stations, and outdoor seating sprawled across the Dubai Creek Marina-facing terrace. Guests can pile their plates high with oysters, fresh salads, cold seafood from beds of crushed ice, before getting involved in live cooking stations that boast carved chicken, ribeye and much more. This brunch runs every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm with packages starting from Dhs495.

Traiteur Summer Brunch, Park Hyatt, Dubai, 1pm to 4pm, Saturday, Dhs450soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs895 premium. Tel: (0)4 602 1814. hyatt.com

Café Nikki

Sun, sand and Saturdays at the seaside go hand in hand with Café Nikki’s weekend brunch. This three-hour party comes with pool and beach access, entertainment courtesy of a resident DJ, a strong selection of seafood on the sharing-style menu and free-flowing drinks. Children are welcome and the after-party continues right through to sunset and the early evening.

Café Nikki, Nikki Beach, Pearl Jumeirah, Saturdays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs350 soft drinks, Dhs500 house drinks, Dhs700 premium, Dhs175 kids under 12. Tel: (0)4 376 6000. nikkibeach.com

Nuska Beach

If you’re looking for a fabulous way to spend an afternoon alfresco without breaking the bank, there’s an unlimited rosé deal, essentially a brunch, at Nuska Beach you need to know about. A beautiful beachfront restaurant within the grounds of Jumeirah Beach Hotel that faces the iconic facade of the Burj Al Arab, their rosé lunch deal is available daily (except Saturdays) from 12.30pm to 3.30pm for just Dhs295 per person. Included, you’ll get a three-course lunch of refreshing Mediterranean dishes: think bowls of watermelon feta salad, ribbons of linguine in a tomato sauce, and fresh fruit platters, plus three hours of free-flowing French grape.

Nuska Beach, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, rosé lunch available Sun to Fri, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs295. Tel: (800) 323 232 @nuskadubai

Koko Bay

Bali-inspired Koko Bay has a lovely Sunday brunch that offers four-hour package of unlimited drinks, a tasty menu of flavours from the Far East, and a sun bed or private cabana to soak up the sun. A sharing menu is served up alongside a live DJ set, live music artists and lots of sunshine.

Palm West Beach, Sun, 1pm to 5pm, Dhs300 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs550 sparkling. Tel: (0)4 572 3444.@kokobayuae

White Beach

Bare and chic is the name of White Beach’s dreamy Saturday beach brunch. You can expect to dine on a sharing-style menu of Mediterranean flavours that prove the most popular on the restaurant’s a la carte menu, and sip on three hours of free-flowing drinks from 1pm to 5pm. But if you sit in the restaurant, you’ll pay Dhs365 with soft drinks, 495 with house drinks and Dhs545 with Champagne.

White Beach, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 5pm, Sunday, Dhs645. Tel: (0)4 426 0700. @whitebeach

Mowsem

Those looking for a family-friendly brunch with a view, look no further than Mowsem. The all-day dining venue located in Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah invites guests to the Imagination Brunch every Sunday from 1pm to 4.30pm featuring live music, kids’ entertainment, arts and crafts, and over three hours of unlimited beverages for the grown-ups. Guests can help themselves to a buffet-style brunch with an array of international dishes, with brunch prices starting from Dhs299.

Mowsem, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah. Saturdays 1pm to 4.30pm. Dhs299 (soft), Dhs399 (house), Dhs499 (sparkling), and Dhs100 for children aged between six and 10 years old. Tel: (0)4 230 00759. @hiltondubaipalm

