Going back to the corner where we first saw them…

In the league table of party-heavy holidays, St. Patrick’s Day surely has to hold the crown. Mardi Gras has more than earned a respectable second place and – based off the Instagram footage alone – that Spanish festival where they relish in pelting each other with ripe tomatoes must take home the bronze.

But this year St. Patrick’s Day AKA The Feast of Saint Patrick AKA St. Paddy’s Day (which, fun fact, celebrates the day, the Christian missionary who chased all the allegorical snakes out of Ireland, died) falls during Ramadan. Because it wouldn’t be right to host a big St. Patrick’s Day event during this special and reverent time for the region – McGettigan’s has deferred its merry-making and scheduled in a ‘Late Late Paddy’s Party’ instead.

Taking place on April 12 at everyone’s favourite alfresco live music hub, Media City Amphitheatre, the Late Late Paddy’s Party will feature a full, sun-soaked day of live music, food trucks, pop-up bars, and a county-sized serving of signature McGettigan’s craic.

Topping the bill are iconic Irish rockers and possibly the world’s most prolific pensmiths of the ‘maybe I should call her’ break-up genre, The Script.

You may remember them from such lyrically dense, heartbreak anthems as The Man Who Can’t Be Moved, Breakeven, If You Could See Me Now and For The First Time. Another of their chart-topping hits, Hall of Fame – isn’t about domestic disharmony, but it does ring with exactly the sort of spirit-affirming positivity you might seek after a particularly nasty trip to Splitsville. But, when all is said and done, Donny and the boys’ songs are so deliciously catchy, it really doesn’t matter how complicated your relationship status is.

Speaking of catchy… Also taking part in the 12-hour, grass-top festival are The Coronas, known for a banger back catalogue that includes San Diego Song, Heroes or Ghosts and Addicted To Progress. And with even more top live music talent still to be announced, this really will be a soothing sound bath of acoustic awesomeness.

Early bird tickets are live now and priced at just Dhs249, available from mcgettigans.com/thescript. Fant Pit tickets are priced at Dhs499. There’s a premium seating and hospitality package (five drinks and one food item) available at Dhs599. And brunch and concert combos can be found, twinning the open-air revelling with F&B inclusions at McGettigan’s JLT, Ibn Battuta Gate and DWTC for Dhs449 (or Souk Madinat for Dhs599).

The Late Late Paddy’s Party starts at midday, so make sure you get down to Media City Amphitheatre early to claim your dance patch on the grass. Because once we’ve got ours, we’re not moving… We’re not moooooovin… yeah.

Media City Amphitheatre, midday to midnight, from Dhs249. mcgettigans.com/thescript.

Images: Provided