New year no more…

But it’s still a new month, and week – so here are 6 things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, February 3

Lift the Stanley Cup on Yas

Without having to compete for a second. No pucks, sticks or goaltenders…just a whole lot of fun to be had at Central on Yas Bay. Explore this exciting collab with the iconic Stanley drinking cup, to create the ultimate family experience.

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs295 (children), Dhs350 (teens and adults), Dhs450 (adults). @central_uae

Tuesday, February 4

It’s game time at the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

Watch Ons Jabeur, Daria Kasatkina, Paula Badosa, Belinda Bencic, Leylah Fernandez, Emma Raducanu and more put on an ace show for you at Zayed Sports City all week, at this fun, action-packed WTA-500 tournament.

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi, February 1 to 8, 2025, from Dhs25. @mubadalaabudhabiopen

And then hit up a happy hour

At one of the capital’s premier Irish pubs, McCafferty’s. From 9am to 8pm daily, you can sip on your favourite hops, grapes and cocktails at unbeatable prices.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 9am to 8pm daily. @mccaffertysyas

Wednesday, February 5

Attend a board meeting

No, not an excruciating one laced with corporate jargon that makes you want to spell it as ‘b-o-r-e-d’. We’re talking about Circuit X Skateboarding School, where your little ones can explore the fun world of skateboarding under the guidance of expert instructors. They’ll be able to pick up safety practices, board control, balance techniques and park etiquette. Equipment provided.

Circuit X, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, Weds and Thurs 5pm to 6pm, from Dhs595. circuitxuae.com

Explore a cool activation by Casablanca

This striking activation brings an immersive retail experience to Hudayriyat Island’s Ilios Beach Club all the way until February 7, and you’ll want to experience it for several reasons including how it is inspired by tennis and the essence of Casablanca’s DNA. It also features a specially-created menu including langoustine pasta and wagyu beef, while the juice bar serves refreshing blends such as the Butterfly Matcha. See it to believe it.

Ilios, Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until February 7. @ilios.abudhabi

Thursday, February 6

It’s time to samba in the capital

And get yourself a great plate of sushi while you’re at it, at the brand new SUSHISAMBA Abu Dhabi. After a long wait that’s totally worth it, the exciting concept has arrived at the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers in signature stytle with Insta-breaking decor, jaw-dropping views and a menu of lovely Japanese and Peruvian fusion dishes.

@sushisambaabudhabi