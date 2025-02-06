Sponsored: Make this day unforgettable…

Looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day experience? Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk are offering three distinct dining experiences, each with stunning views of JBR, Ain Dubai, and Palm Jumeirah. Whether you’re craving tropical vibes at Trader Vic’s JBR, classic Italian romance at Vero, or an intimate rooftop dinner at Pure Sky Lounge, these venues promise an unforgettable evening.

Each Valentine’s package is priced at Dhs450 per couple and includes a specially curated set menu paired with a bottle of sparkling or rosé wine. The celebrations begin at 6pm onwards on February 14, with both indoor and outdoor seating available. Plus, Trader Vic’s JBR and Pure Sky Lounge will feature live entertainment, adding to the magic of the night.

VERO Italian

Indulge in a delightful three-course set menu accompanied by a bottle of sparkling or rosé wine. A romantic ambiance and exquisite flavors make this an ideal choice for an Italian-inspired Valentine’s celebration.

Trader Vic’s JBR

Enjoy a delectable set menu with a bottle of wine while being serenaded by a live Latino band. The vibrant atmosphere makes it perfect for those looking to mix romance with lively entertainment.

Pure Sky Lounge & Dining

Elevate your Valentine’s experience with a curated set menu and a bottle of sparkling or rosé wine. The breathtaking panoramic views of Ain Dubai and Palm Jumeirah, paired with a live DJ, create the ultimate dreamy evening.

Free valet parking is available at all venues

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk, JBR and Dubai Marina, Feb 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs450, Tel: (0) 4 318 2319, restaurant.jbr@hilton.com

Images: Supplied