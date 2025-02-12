It follows the Golden and Green Visas…

The UAE has launched the first phase of its 10-year Blue Visa – and it’s good news if you work in environmental protection.

Details of the residency permit were given at the World Governments Summit 2025 on Tuesday. For the first phase, 20 sustainability thought leaders will be given the Blue Visa after it was deemed they made an exceptional contribution to the environment’s protection. Through the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the visa is given to supporters of environmental action.

This includes members of international organisations, companies, associations and non-governmental organisations and international companies. The criteria also includes global award winners, activists and researchers in environmental work. The visa is an extension of the Golden and Green Residences.

#MOCCAEUAE, in collaboration with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security, has launched the first phase of the Blue Visa, a long-term residency for individuals with exceptional contributions to environmental protection, sustainability, and… pic.twitter.com/PixilEVy1H — ‎وزارة التغير المناخي والبيئة (@MoCCaEUAE) February 11, 2025

You can apply for the Blue Visa directly through the ICP or through nomination by relevant authorities in the UAE. The visa applies to individuals inside and outside of the UAE.

Dr Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “This initiative aims to leverage their contributions to achieve ambitious national goals and build a sustainable future for the people of the UAE and the world.”

She added it was also part of an effort to attract the world’s top talent in sustainability.

Images: Supplied