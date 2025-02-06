At the moment, tickets can only be purchased through the website…

A jackpot of Dhs100,000,000? Yes, please. The UAE Lottery launched last year, and for those trying their luck, all you had to do was hop on the website, pay Dhs50, and pick your lucky numbers for a chance to win big. But soon, we will be able to pick up a ticket at supermarkets and petrol stations in the UAE.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, the director of Lottery Operations at The Game, Bishop Woosley, explained that they are trying to create a ‘normal lottery environment’ where tickets will be available at the cash register. He added that there could also possibly be a terminal where hopefuls will be able to buy a ‘Lucky Day’ ticket, and also stated there may also be a ticket vending machine.

Bishop also added that an app will also be rolled out soon.

A date for both hasn’t been announced yet, but we are keeping our eyes open for any updates.

