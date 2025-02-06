Supermarkets and petrol stations to sell UAE Lottery tickets soon
At the moment, tickets can only be purchased through the website…
A jackpot of Dhs100,000,000? Yes, please. The UAE Lottery launched last year, and for those trying their luck, all you had to do was hop on the website, pay Dhs50, and pick your lucky numbers for a chance to win big. But soon, we will be able to pick up a ticket at supermarkets and petrol stations in the UAE.
In an interview with Khaleej Times, the director of Lottery Operations at The Game, Bishop Woosley, explained that they are trying to create a ‘normal lottery environment’ where tickets will be available at the cash register. He added that there could also possibly be a terminal where hopefuls will be able to buy a ‘Lucky Day’ ticket, and also stated there may also be a ticket vending machine.
Bishop also added that an app will also be rolled out soon.
A date for both hasn’t been announced yet, but we are keeping our eyes open for any updates.
When will the next UAE Lottery draw take place?
The next UAE Lottery draw will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2025. (PS. The UAE Lottery draws take place every second Saturday.)
So, if you want a chance to win, head on over to theuaelottery.ae
How much are UAE Lottery tickets?
Tickets are priced at Dhs50 per entry.
How does it work?
With each entry, you’re invited to pick six numbers from 1 to 31, called days. Then, you pick one number from 1 to 12, marked as the month. You can also opt for the ‘Easy Pick,’ where your numbers will be selected for you at random.
How much can you win?
If you match all six days and the month, you’ll get the top prize. If you match the six days but not the month, you’ll win Dhs1 million.
If you match five days and the month, you’ll win Dhs100,000.
If you match five days but no month, or four days and the month, you’ll win Dhs1,000.
If you match the month with either one, two, or three days, you’ll get Dhs100.
There will also be seven Lucky Chance IDs, guaranteed to win Dhs100,000 each.
Here’s how to get a ticket
Visit theluaelottery.ae and create your account. You’ll need to provide your name, DOB, Emirates ID, mobile number, and email address. Once you’ve verified your address and phone number, your account will be created.
From there, you’ll need to do your KYC verification, verifying your profile and Emirates ID, before you can then deposit money into your account. You have the option to deposit anywhere between Dhs50 and Dhs5,000 either via bank card or PayBy. Once there’s money in your account, you’re ready to play.
Select how many entries you’d like, and pick your six ‘day’ numbers and one ‘month’ number for each entry, then click ‘buy now’. And that’s it; you’re all set.
You’ll be able to see your ticket number under the ‘Orders’ tab on your account.
Any other T&Cs?
You must be aged 18 or over to play, and you must be a UAE resident in the UAE at the time of the draw.