Hope you have an emergency umbrella…

The weather in UAE this past week has been a bit uncertain with random rainfall in certain neighbourhoods, cold breezes and windy at times. And this weather looks like it going to continue today, February 25, 2025 as announced by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

We can expect clody weather with little rainfall in areas across the UAE today, especially in Abu Dhabi where temperatures will also drop to as low as 18 degrees. In Dubai, we can expect cloudy weather conditions with temperatures reaching as low as 19 degrees. Over in the Northern Emirates, Fujairah may experience rainfall with temperatures falling to as low as 18 degrees. Light rain was already noted in Al Tuwiyain in Fujairah early in the morning.

The lowest temperature the UAE experienced today was 10 degrees in Jais Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah at 7.45am. Light rain was also noted in certain areas in the morning in the Al Rams region.

The NCM also issued out a yellow and orange alert for rough seas with fresh to strong winds reaching a speed of 60 km/h expected in the Arabian Gulf. Waves are expected to reach as high as 10 feet at times, which will continue until 6am tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The authority has issue out an alert on outdoor activities and to be on the alert for hazardous weather. It urged residents and visitors to comply with advise issued by the authorities.

The Dubai Police also issued a similar notice in the morning via their social media channels. The Dubai Police urged drivers to prioritise road safety and to exercise caution due to rainfall in various areas of Dubai.

Due to the possibility of wet roads from the rain, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority urged drivers to slow down to avoid slipping and to increase the safety distance between you the vehicle ahead.

In Abu Dhabi, motorists were also issued an alert for dust storms over Sheikh Khalifa International Road causing reduction in visibility. Authorities urged residents to lock all doors and windows to prevent dust from entering buildings and to be mindful of dust inhalation. It requested the public to drive safely and to monitor official weather forecasts for updates.

Stay safe out there.

Images: Getty Images