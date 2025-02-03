With storm warnings, and lows of 2.8º recorded this morning…

According to the high-tech What’s On weather equipment, it’s *checks goosebumps* a bit nippy out.

The chill air might have added to the Monday scaries load, but just count yourself lucky you’re not halfway up a mountain – temperatures dipped to a country-wide low of 2.8ºC, recorded in Jebel Jais this morning. That’s colder than Stoke-On-Trent, although I know which of those two places I’d rather have woken up in.

#أقل_درجة_حرارة سجلت على الدولة صباح هذا اليوم 2.8 درجة مئوية على جبل جيس (رأس الخيمة) الساعة 08:15 بالتوقيت المحلي لدولة الإمارات.The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 2.8°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 08:15 UAE Local time. pic.twitter.com/8gpzIVlXWF — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) February 3, 2025

Over the weekend parts of the UAE were placed on high alert for rough seas, strong winds and “heavy rainfall”, creating hazardous conditions for motorists.

But what’s in store for the rest of the week?

The weather forecast for today warns of a “probability of light rainfall” in Eastern areas, with “fresh winds” and potential for fog formation into Tuesday morning. Coastal lows could dip as far down as 13ºC

These prevailing conditions are likely to remain in place throughout the week, with the weather characterised as ‘fair and cloudy’, and mild-to-moderate Northwesterlin winds with stronger gusts expected at times.

And the culprit for this unsettled bout – a low surface pressure system from the East coupled with high surface pressure in the West, all alongside a low-pressure system in the upper-air.

