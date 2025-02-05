17 great places to celebrate Valentine's Day in Abu Dhabi
’tis the season of love…
February has arrived, and so has the Valentine’s Day fever – around the world, in the UAE, and of course, in Abu Dhabi. On that note, here are 17 spots to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Abu Dhabi.
Zuma Abu Dhabi
At Zuma Abu Dhabi, you can look forward to a special Valentine’s Day tasting menu created by the restaurant’s head chef. The experience begins with a glass of bubbly, followed by starters such as langoustine wrapped in kataifi with chili broth. Mains include the grilled Chilean seabass with green chilli and ginger dressing, and Australian wagyu beef sirloin, before it all makes way for the signature Valentine’s Day dessert platter.
Zuma Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, February 14 to 16, Dhs685. @zumaabudhabi
Punjab Grill
This Valentine’s Day, head to Punjab Grill at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, where you can dive into a special six-course affair. The menu will blend flavour, romance and luxury, so get ready be swept off your feet.
Punjab Grill, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, February 14, Dhs499. @punjabgrillabudhabi
Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable experience at at SAL Saadiyat Island. At this gorgeous overwater destination in the capital, your breathtaking experience begins with a glass of bubbly, followed by a specially-curated menu crafted to appeal to the senses. Pair it with those signature Saadiyat views, and we have a winner.
SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs800 dry, Dhs1,400 a la carte. @sal_saadiyatisland
Ting Irie Abu Dhabi
Hakkasan Abu Dhabi
The Foundry
Allow The Foundry at Abu Dhabi’s Southern Sun Hotel to whisk you away for an evening of romance and indulgence, as you savour a delightful three-course set menu in an intimate setting, paired with a bottle of Prosecco.
The Foundry, Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs299. Tel: (0)56 515 3388. @southernsunad
Park Rotana Abu Dhabi
Create unforgettable moments at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi’s Teatro, where you’re invited to enjoy a luxurious and romantic experience. When you spend Dhs500 on dinner, you also receive a complimentary 30-minute couples massage that will relax and rejuvenate you.
Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs500. @parkrotana
The Director’s Club
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style at The Director’s Club, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, with an elegant four-course dinner paired with bubbly. Begin with a delicate amuse-bouche, followed by a refreshing martini and rich corn humita on the husk. For mains, you can choose between a Caribbean coconut and king prawn soup, beef short ribs duo, or a flavorful lamb chops paella, before an incredible dessert spread leaves you with memories to savour.
The Director’s Club, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 5.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs822. @thewbabudhabi
Paradiso
One of Yas Bay’s most striking eats, Paradiso Abu Dhabi brings you a charming Italian celebration this Valentine’s Day with a special sharing menu. Enjoy oysters with prosecco granita, beef carpaccio with parmesan snow, homemade Mezzaluna Ripiena pasta with scallops, and risotto with black truffles, concluding with Hugo Sipp’s signature heart-shaped dessert. Oh, and make sure you grab a picture with the Vespa out front.
Paradiso Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs499. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi
W Abu Dhabi Yas Island
Celebrate romance this Valentine’s Day with an excellent Valentine’s Dynasty Dinner at the newly-opened Brooklyn Chop House. The specially-crafted set menu will blend American and Asian flavors beautifully, creating a dining journey that will include dishes such as the ocean pearl crab dumpling, chicken and beef sauté, rock shrimp tempura and braised short rib bao buns, Shanghai salmon with vegetables, surf & turf fried rice and chicken flat noodles with bean sprouts.
Brooklyn Chop House, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @brooklynchophouse
Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi
This Valentine’s Day, head to Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s Valentine’s brunch at Urban Kitchen, which will begin with welcome cocktails before you sit down for brunch at one of the capital’s favourite locations.
Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, February 15, 12.30pm to 4pm. @dusitthaniabudhabi
Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers
This is an elevated experience in more ways than one. Celebrate the special day at Ray’s Grill, where sweeping 63rd floor views of Abu Dhabi will be the ideal host as you tuck into a fabulous 4-course set menu, thoughtfully paired with a glass of sparkling upon arrival.
AED 900 per couple | Friday 14th February | 6 pm – 8:30 pm & 9 pm – 11:30 pm
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort
At Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, there’s a multitude of Valentine’a Day celebrations to be enjoyed across their various venues. At La Terrazza, savour a themed buffet with a global twist for just Dhs149, complete with soft beverages. If you’re after a more exclusive vibe, West Bay Lounge offers a 3-course set menu from Dhs849 per couple by the water, or you can go all out with private tents on the beach for Dhs1799 per couple.
Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi, February 14. @radissonbluauh
COYA Abu Dhabi
Antonia Chic
With its rich velvet reds and soft, ambient lighting, Antonia Chic exudes a cozy, intimate atmosphere, with amazing views of ADGM Square and Abu Dhabi. Enjoy a special four-course menu for two this Valentine’s Day featuring delicious dishes, such as the oysters served with chili and caviar, followed by a langoustine tartare paired with foie gras foam, raspberry, and gazpacho. For the main course, indulge in a rich champagne and lobster risotto, complemented by roasted baby mullet with berry sauce, squid ink, and parsley, before a sweet ending of vanilla meringue with wild berries.
Antonia Chic, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 7pm onwards, Dhs595 per couple. Tel: (0)2 674 9781. @antonia.uae
Yas Acres
At Yas Acres, Acres Grill House will have you indulging in a special Valentine’s Day dinner where romance is served in style. With glowing candles, elegant balloons, rich chocolates, and red roses setting the scene, sip on a sparkling welcome drink, before you enjoy a decadent three-course meal.
Yas Acres Grill House, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 5.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. @viyagolf
Cafe Milano
At Cafe Milano, Valentine’s Day means a specially-curated menu that blends Italian culinary artistry with gorgeous views. Highlights of the Valentine’s Day menu include the scampi arrosto in rosta di patate, featuring featuring pan-roasted scampi with a potato crust, cannellini beans purée, chili jelly, and salmon caviar, as well as the quaglia al profumo di bosco, a dish of pan-roasted quail complemented by vanilla parsnips purée, marinated beetroot, and cherry sauce. The experience concludes with the rosa del Mediterraneo, a strawberry mascarpone mousse served with raspberry consommé.
Cafe Milano, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, February 14, 6pm onwards. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi