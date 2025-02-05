’tis the season of love…

February has arrived, and so has the Valentine’s Day fever – around the world, in the UAE, and of course, in Abu Dhabi. On that note, here are 17 spots to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Abu Dhabi.

Zuma Abu Dhabi

At Zuma Abu Dhabi, you can look forward to a special Valentine’s Day tasting menu created by the restaurant’s head chef. The experience begins with a glass of bubbly, followed by starters such as langoustine wrapped in kataifi with chili broth. Mains include the grilled Chilean seabass with green chilli and ginger dressing, and Australian wagyu beef sirloin, before it all makes way for the signature Valentine’s Day dessert platter.

Zuma Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, February 14 to 16, Dhs685. @zumaabudhabi

Punjab Grill

This Valentine’s Day, head to Punjab Grill at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, where you can dive into a special six-course affair. The menu will blend flavour, romance and luxury, so get ready be swept off your feet.

Punjab Grill, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, February 14, Dhs499. @punjabgrillabudhabi

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an unforgettable experience at at SAL Saadiyat Island. At this gorgeous overwater destination in the capital, your breathtaking experience begins with a glass of bubbly, followed by a specially-curated menu crafted to appeal to the senses. Pair it with those signature Saadiyat views, and we have a winner.

SAL, Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs800 dry, Dhs1,400 a la carte. @sal_saadiyatisland

Ting Irie Abu Dhabi

Celebrate love with an authentic Jamaican Valentine’s Day celebration, as you tuck into an exclusive 3-course menu featuring passionate flavours, soulful tunes, and a lively ambiance on the beach. With classic dishes such as the jerk chicken and mango salsa tacos, garlic lemon butter lobster and a heart-shaped fudge brownie cheesecake served with salted caramel, this has all the ingredients to be the memorable evening you seek.

Ting Irie Abu Dhabi, Mamsha Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 7pm to midnight, Dhs595. @tingirieauh

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Embrace Valentine’s Day this year with an exceptional experience at the luxurious Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, indulging in exquisite flavours from the à la carte menu. With a la carte options such as the Peking duck with caviar, Hokkaido scallop with lemongrass dressing, delicious dim sum creations with Chilean seabass and a menu of refreshing cocktails.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs288 and Dhs788. @hakkasanabudhabi

The Foundry

Allow The Foundry at Abu Dhabi’s Southern Sun Hotel to whisk you away for an evening of romance and indulgence, as you savour a delightful three-course set menu in an intimate setting, paired with a bottle of Prosecco.

The Foundry, Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Al Zahiyah, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs299. Tel: (0)56 515 3388. @southernsunad

Park Rotana Abu Dhabi

Create unforgettable moments at Park Rotana Abu Dhabi’s Teatro, where you’re invited to enjoy a luxurious and romantic experience. When you spend Dhs500 on dinner, you also receive a complimentary 30-minute couples massage that will relax and rejuvenate you.

Teatro, Park Rotana Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Park, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs500. @parkrotana

The Director’s Club

Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style at The Director’s Club, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, with an elegant four-course dinner paired with bubbly. Begin with a delicate amuse-bouche, followed by a refreshing martini and rich corn humita on the husk. For mains, you can choose between a Caribbean coconut and king prawn soup, beef short ribs duo, or a flavorful lamb chops paella, before an incredible dessert spread leaves you with memories to savour.

The Director’s Club, The WB™ Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14 5.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs822. @thewbabudhabi

Paradiso

One of Yas Bay’s most striking eats, Paradiso Abu Dhabi brings you a charming Italian celebration this Valentine’s Day with a special sharing menu. Enjoy oysters with prosecco granita, beef carpaccio with parmesan snow, homemade Mezzaluna Ripiena pasta with scallops, and risotto with black truffles, concluding with Hugo Sipp’s signature heart-shaped dessert. Oh, and make sure you grab a picture with the Vespa out front.

Paradiso Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, Dhs499. Tel: (0)50 437 2869. @paradisoabudhabi

W Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Celebrate romance this Valentine’s Day with an excellent Valentine’s Dynasty Dinner at the newly-opened Brooklyn Chop House. The specially-crafted set menu will blend American and Asian flavors beautifully, creating a dining journey that will include dishes such as the ocean pearl crab dumpling, chicken and beef sauté, rock shrimp tempura and braised short rib bao buns, Shanghai salmon with vegetables, surf & turf fried rice and chicken flat noodles with bean sprouts.

Brooklyn Chop House, W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 6pm to 11pm, Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 656 0000. @brooklynchophouse

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

This Valentine’s Day, head to Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s Valentine’s brunch at Urban Kitchen, which will begin with welcome cocktails before you sit down for brunch at one of the capital’s favourite locations.

Urban Kitchen, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, February 15, 12.30pm to 4pm. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

This is an elevated experience in more ways than one. Celebrate the special day at Ray’s Grill, where sweeping 63rd floor views of Abu Dhabi will be the ideal host as you tuck into a fabulous 4-course set menu, thoughtfully paired with a glass of sparkling upon arrival.

AED 900 per couple | Friday 14th February | 6 pm – 8:30 pm & 9 pm – 11:30 pm

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort

At Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, there’s a multitude of Valentine’a Day celebrations to be enjoyed across their various venues. At La Terrazza, savour a themed buffet with a global twist for just Dhs149, complete with soft beverages. If you’re after a more exclusive vibe, West Bay Lounge offers a 3-course set menu from Dhs849 per couple by the water, or you can go all out with private tents on the beach for Dhs1799 per couple.

Radisson Blu Hotel & Resort, Abu Dhabi, February 14. @radissonbluauh

COYA Abu Dhabi

Kick things off with a special edition of COYA’s famous pisco sour and a bespoke Valentine’s Day dessert. The limited-edition cupido sour cocktail (Dhs70) features a strawberry infused pisco, lychee liqueur and rose all topped with intricate stencilled messages of love. Guests can also enjoy the the flavours of the delicias para–San Valentín dessert (Dhs158), available exclusively on February 14.

Antonia Chic

With its rich velvet reds and soft, ambient lighting, Antonia Chic exudes a cozy, intimate atmosphere, with amazing views of ADGM Square and Abu Dhabi. Enjoy a special four-course menu for two this Valentine’s Day featuring delicious dishes, such as the oysters served with chili and caviar, followed by a langoustine tartare paired with foie gras foam, raspberry, and gazpacho. For the main course, indulge in a rich champagne and lobster risotto, complemented by roasted baby mullet with berry sauce, squid ink, and parsley, before a sweet ending of vanilla meringue with wild berries.

Antonia Chic, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 7pm onwards, Dhs595 per couple. Tel: (0)2 674 9781. @antonia.uae

Yas Acres

At Yas Acres, Acres Grill House will have you indulging in a special Valentine’s Day dinner where romance is served in style. With glowing candles, elegant balloons, rich chocolates, and red roses setting the scene, sip on a sparkling welcome drink, before you enjoy a decadent three-course meal.

Yas Acres Grill House, Yas Acres Golf & Country Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, February 14, 5.30pm onwards. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. @viyagolf

Cafe Milano

At Cafe Milano, Valentine’s Day means a specially-curated menu that blends Italian culinary artistry with gorgeous views. Highlights of the Valentine’s Day menu include the scampi arrosto in rosta di patate, featuring featuring pan-roasted scampi with a potato crust, cannellini beans purée, chili jelly, and salmon caviar, as well as the quaglia al profumo di bosco, a dish of pan-roasted quail complemented by vanilla parsnips purée, marinated beetroot, and cherry sauce. The experience concludes with the rosa del Mediterraneo, a strawberry mascarpone mousse served with raspberry consommé.

Cafe Milano, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, February 14, 6pm onwards. Tel: (0)2 333 2444. @fsabudhabi