There’s a new hotel in (Down)town and we know you’re going to love it. Vida Dubai Mall has now opened and it’s an ultimate city escape with a fresh twist. Featuring the world-class hospitality and stylish rooms that Vida Hotels are known for, Vida Dubai Mall has the extra luxury of having some of the most sought-after views in the world – the Burj Khalifa.

One of the most attractive features about this hotel in particular is the direct access to Dubai Mall. The access is through Chinatown, one of the newest additions to the mall and a convenient location, in close proximity to Dubai Ice Rink and Dubai Aquarium.

There’s an array of amenities to suit all tastes and needs, two dining spots, a fully equipped gym open 24/7, a stunning pool with Burj Khalifa views, a dedicated kids’ club, a coworking space, meeting rooms, So whether you’re staying for business of leisure, you’re a solo traveller or with the kids, Vida Dubai Mall has what you need.

You can even organise all types of events in the hotel too, such as corporate events like team-bonding or client hosting, to birthdays and weddings. There’s a stunning terrace that’s perfect for social events, with the incredible and instagrammable backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and more of Dubai’s city skyline. The terrace can accommodate up to 150 people.

If you book your next stay now, and you’ll get 35 per cent off the best available rates plus a complimentary breakfast every day until 30 April for stays until 30 September. There are also exclusive perks for U By Emaar Members.

Vida Dubai Mall have also announced an Iftar experience with a three-course rotating family-style menu, available from Feb 28 to March 30, sunset to 9pm. if you book now for an early bird price of Dhs185 per person, regular price is Dhs199 per person with minimum two people.

Images: Vida Hotels and Resorts/Alex Jeffries