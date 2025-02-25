Sponsored: A perfect choice for a family dinner or a catch-up with friends…

If you’ve lived in Dubai for a while, you can’t call yourself a foodie if you haven’t dined at Vietnamese Foodies. It’s so popular that it has opened up several branches around the city, and it has now opened its largest branch at the Arabian Ranches III community.

The venue brags 156 seats where diners can enjoy their meal either in the inviting outdoors or cosy indoors. If you choose to sit indoors, you can see the chefs working their magic, prepping food in the open kitchen.

On the menu, expect to see some of the restaurant’s signature dishes, such as the 14-hour bone broth, Vit Nuong Hoisin (grilled duck breast), and slow-cooked beef with dates. These classics are not to be missed, but remember to savour the variety of house-made drinks, including authentic Vietnamese coffees and teas.

The branch, located in Dubailand, Dubai, is surrounded by other prominent communities and is sure to get busy with visitors from Motor City, Arabian Ranches I, Dubai Hills Estate and beyond.

However, if you feel like enjoying your meal at home, you’ll be glad to know that you can order delivery if you stay in Arabian Ranches 1, 2 and 3, Silicon Oasis, Dubai Investment Park, Al Barari, Jumeirah Golf Estates, and Damac Hills 2. Vietnamese Foodies is available across all major delivery platforms, making it even easier to get your food fix.

Vietnamese Foodies first opened its doors in 2018 at JLT, where diners fell in love with their food. The restaurant specialises in healthy dishes, and they even cater to vegan & vegetarian, gluten-free, sugar-free, dairy-free, and paleo diets, with no MSG in any of their dishes.

Speaking on the new opening, Founder and Executive Chef Lily Hoa Nguyen stated she was eager to introduce the vibrant flavours of Vietnamese cuisine to the residents of Arabian Ranches III.

@vietnamesefoodies

Images: Supplied