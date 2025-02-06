Wine not?

Wine connoisseurs in Abu Dhabi, there’s an exciting event coming to one of the most glamorous terraces in the capital this month. We’re teaming up with Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers and Gray Mackenzie & Partners (GMP), to bring you this year’s first What’s On Wine Night.

Whether you’re new to the world of winning wines or a seasoned pro, this is for you. Join us for 2025’s first wine night at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers on February 21, where you’re invited to experience an evening of free flowing grapes paired with an exquisite selection of cheese, cold cuts and canapes, at the hotel’s gorgeous Nahaam Terrace.

Tickets are available for just Dhs199, so you can get a jump start on your weekend with a terrific three-hour session of free-flowing wine, cheese and carefully-created canapes.

So whether you’re looking to round off the week in style, do a little networking, or head to this gorgeous venue for date night, What’s On Wine Night at Nahaam Terrace is the place to be, come February 21. Partners Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, and Gray Mackenzie & Partners will be showcasing a prestigious collection that you can sip, sample, and savour.

Stay tuned to whatson.ae for more information on how to get tickets to this exclusive celebration.

What’s On Wine Night, Nahaam Terrace, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, February 21, 7pm to 10pm, Dhs199. Make a reservation here. WhatsOnevents@motivate.ae.