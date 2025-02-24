What a (wine) night…

On Friday, February 21, What’s On along with Gray Mackenzie & Partners (GMP) celebrated the first What’s On Wine Night of 2025 in grand fashion, on the Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers’ gorgeous Nahaam Terrace. Over 100 guests were in attendance, dressed to the nines on a breezy evening in the UAE capital.

Guests were treated to an excellent selection of wines from the cellar of Gray Mackenzie & Partners, plus a supreme selection of cheeses, cold cuts and finger foods, throughout the evening.

We welcomed an eclectic mix of attendees to the wallet-friendly experience, which comprised both newcomers to the world of premium wines, as well as complete newcomers who were effusive in their delight at the experience. Over glasses of red, white, rosé, sparkling and even exceptional ice wine, guests also learned more about great grape varieties, vineyards and regions, at a cheer-filled evening that had them raising their glasses at What’s On’s first dedicated celebration of wines in the capital for the year.

We thank everyone who helped make 2025’s first celebration of wines with What’s On a smashing success, and can’t wait to welcome you to the next one.