Ready to escape the everyday? From February 19 to 23, Dubai Harbour is the place to be as the Dubai International Boat Show makes its highly anticipated return. Now in its 31st year, this iconic event has evolved from a local maritime gathering into a global showcase of superyacht splendour, cutting-edge tech, and life by the water that dreams are made of.

What’s all the buzz about?

Picture this: over 200 gleaming yachts and watercraft from the world’s top shipbuilders, all docked against the stunning backdrop of Dubai’s coastline. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or someone who just loves a bit of luxury, there’s something here for you. This year, the show isn’t just about boats – it’s about redefining life on the water.

What’s new for 2025?

The Innovation Hub will steal the spotlight with groundbreaking marine gadgets, eco-friendly solutions, and futuristic designs that will leave you inspired. Meanwhile, if your dreams lean more toward living by the sea, Dubai’s biggest developers, including Damac and Sobha, will be showcasing jaw-dropping waterfront homes that might just tempt you to take the plunge.

More than just a boat show

It’s not all business here. Supercar Avenue is back, flaunting some of the rarest and most luxurious cars in the world, while the Dive MENA Expo lets you swap the deck for the depths with live dive tank demos and expert sessions. Kids will love the family zone packed with games, face painting, and photo ops with mermaids and pirates. And when the day winds down? Grab a sundowner at the Nikki Beach Yacht Lounge; soak up the vibes with live DJs and watch the sunset over the harbour.

Dubai International Boat Show, Dubai Marina, Wednesday February 19 to Thursday February 20 from 3pm to 8pm, Fri February 21 to Saturday February 22 from 3pm to 9pm, Sunday February 23 from 3pm to 8pm, tickets starting at Dhs40. boatshowdubai.com

