Some countries have announced that Ramadan will begin on Sunday, March 2…

Islamic countries across the world are gearing up to mark the holy month of Ramadan, 2025. The first day of Ramadan is declared by competent authorities, based on the sighting of the moon in different countries around the world. Due to the time difference, some countries have already declared whether they have spotted the moon or not…

Both Malaysia and Brunei have announced the first day of Ramadan, and as they did not sight the crescent moon, the official moon sighting committees of both countries officially announced today that Sunday, March 2, will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.

ماليزيا تعلن أن الأحد 02 مارس غرة شهر رمضان المبارك pic.twitter.com/kcGojCwnw3 — مركز الفلك الدولي (@AstronomyCenter) February 28, 2025

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning the corresponding Gregorian dates change yearly. Typically, Ramadan moves forward by roughly 10 days each year. In 2024, the first day of Ramadan was on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

So what happens if the UAE does not spot the crescent moon?

Essentially, if the moon is not spotted on Friday, February 28, then Ramadan will not begin on Saturday, March 1 and could start on Sunday, March 2.

The UAE Cabinet resolution No. 27 of 2024, states that “in the event the Month of Ramadan completes (30) days, day (30) of Ramadan shall be deemed as an official holiday added to the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday.”

But what about Eid dates in 2025? An article that appeared in The National includes direct correspondence with Al Jarwan, who states: “Eid Al Fitr could fall between Monday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 2″.