Travel enthusiasts, here’s great news for you: Abu Dhabi-based ultra-low cost carrier Wizz Air, has a great flash sale happening with prices beginning at as low as just Dhs124 – and you can take advantage of these great fares today, February 26.

You can get as much as 25 per cent off regular fares for bookings made, and it’s applicable on trips taken between March 1 and May 31 this year. So if your plans for the spring (Eid Al Fitr holidays included) are to jet out of town for a quick getaway, you’re in luck.

The discounted fares are applicable on bookings made on wizzair.com and on the Wizz Air app.

If you’re wondering where these super-affordable flights will fly you, you can look forward to exploring a catalogue of over 30 destinations (and counting) including popular favourites such as Alexandria, Almaty, Belgrade, Kutaisi, Samarkand, Sarajevo and more.

