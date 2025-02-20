Did you see it unfold?

XDubai has pulled off some pretty heart-dropping stunts over the past few years, and this week they pulled off yet another one; this time bringing together a bunch of daredevils to jump off the Burj Khalifa.

The nail-biting event took place on February 18, 2025, which saw 30 elite BASE Jumpers, er… jump… from the Burj Khalifa, landing safely on the ground in front of the Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountain. BASE Jumping is a sport where daring humans jump from fixed objects and descend to the ground (safely) with a parachute.

The whole event was teased earlier in the week with a video shared by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai on his Instagram. The 30-second clip showed someone (most likely Sheikh Hamdan?) standing on the diving board as if a jump was going to occur. The black and yellow board had the words ‘Exit 139′ on it with the logos of Emaar, Visit Dubai, Sky Dubai, and XDubai. At the bottom, it read ‘Burj Khalifa Base Jump’.

The stunt took place on February 18, 2025. No official videos have been shared by either of the parties involved as of yet, but we are expecting one to be released any moment now. Stay tuned!

We also do not know why the stunt was performed – just that the team behind the extreme action sports hub was working in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET).

If you want to read more cunning stunts performed in Dubai over the past few years, be sure to visit this link here. One of our favourites, which also took place on the Burj Khalifa, was of Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a skydiver posing as Emirates cabin crew who stood at the very top of Burj Khalifa sharing a message to the world. She joins the short list of people who have actually made it all the way to the top including the Crown Prince of Dubai, Tom Cruise, and Will Smith.

Images: Unsplash and Social