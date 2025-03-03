From gourmet set menus to lavish spreads of Arabic and international fare…

Looking out for spots to celebrate iftar in Abu Dhabi? During Ramadan, iftar is the meal served at sunset to break the long day of fasting (the word means “break fast”). Friends and families often gather together for this meal, and many hotels and restaurants across Dubai put on a special feast for the occasion.

These are the best places to enjoy iftar in Abu Dhabi 2025.

Al Wathba, Desert Resort & Spa Abu Dhabi

Explore a diverse range of local and global culinary delights as you bask in the serene atmosphere of a qanoon performance and a warm bonfire under the dazzling night sky at the Al Mabeet Desert Camp, taking inspiration from Bedouin heritage.

Al Wathba, Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 11pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

Enjoy iftar with a view at Cyan Brasserie, set on the hotel’s 18th floor. The iftar buffet promises a diverse culinary offering, but still showcases all the Ramadan classics like lamb ouzi and a shawarma station.

Andaz Abu Dhabi, Al Rawdah, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs235 week 1 & 4, Dhs255 week 2 & 3. Tel: (0)2 596 1234. @andazabudhabi

The Abu Dhabi EDITION

Enjoy a sunset spread on the serene Alba Terrace daily during Ramadan. Overlooking Al Bateen Marina, enjoy a buffet of Ramadan favours to start, a choice of main course, and an array of wood-fired specialities.

The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen, sunset to 9pm, Dhs245. Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa

Enjoy an iftar set menu nestled in the golden desert at this luxe desert retreat. The three-course menu starts with mezze starters, then charcoal-grilled kebabs and desserts to conclude, plus refreshing Ramadan drinks.

Bab Al Nojoum Bateen Liwa, sunset to 10pm, Dhs120, Dhs65 children aged six to 12. babalnojoum.com

Bab Al Nojoum Hudayriyat

A family-friendly iftar by the beach is what families can look forward to here. On the culinary front, it’s an Arabic buffet of hot and cold mezze, live grills, lamb ouzi and indulgent desserts. There’s plenty of entertainment too, with live oud music, a kids’ play area with face painting, kite flying and mug painting.

Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 10pm, Dhs295, Dhs65 children aged six to 12. babalnojoum.com

Beach Rotana

Enjoy a relaxed iftar at the chilled-out Al Shorfa Lounge at Beach Rotana. All the classic Ramadan flavours await, with Ramadan juices, lamb ouzi, shawarma and mixed grills among the highlights. A range of Arabic sweets will also be available, including baklava, qatayef, and basbousa.

Beach Rotana, Tourist Club Area, 6pm to 9pm, Dhs249, Dhs125 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 697 9000. rotanatimes.com

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Layali Al Baraka adopts an Arabian Nights theme for a daily iftar this Ramadan, an opulent and elegant setting for gatherings with friends, family or colleagues. Enjoy an extensive selection of Arabic delicacies featuring live cooking stations manned by the expert culinary team, as well as some international dishes that cater to all tastes.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, daily from sunset, Dhs295. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. hilton.com

COYA

Do iftar a little differently with a four-course menu of Latin flavours at COYA. This upscale restaurant in The Galleria will start things off with dates, homemade soup and bread with hummus, followed by a selection of Peruvian appetisers like salmon maki chicken tacos and an array of anticuchos. Select a main from options like Salmon a la brasa or the signature pollo a la parilla, then end with a decadent sharing serving of COYA’s bespoke Torre de Pistachio Ramadan dessert.

COYA Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah, sunset to 7.30pm, D249. Tel: (0)2 306 7000. @coyaabudhabi

Dai Pai Dong

The award-winning Dai Pai Dong at Rosewood Abu Dhabi celebrates the rich cultural connections between the Arab world and China, drawing inspiration from the historical journey of Ibn Battuta. Guests will embark on a culinary adventure with a five-course sharing menu that reimagines flavours discovered on his travels, including Cantonese-inspired Ramadan beverages.

​Rosewood Abu Dhabi, 6.30pm to 9.30pm, Dhs268. Tel: (0)2 813 5588. @daipaidongad

The Director’s Club

A refined iftar experience awaits at this sophisticated steakhouse at WB Abu Dhabi. For Dhs590 per couple, tuck in to sharing mezze, a creamy pumpkin soup, then the Director’s Club mix grill, featuring lamb chops, beef striploin and marinated king prawns. For dessert, choose between Turkish delight, umm ali or a sticky date pudding.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, 6.30pm to 11.30pm, Dhs590 per couple. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi

Taking over the stunning SkyDome, the decadent iftar at Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi features over 20 stations, with international dishes, local flavours, and pop-ups from the hotel’s Michelin-selected Namak and popular Thai restaurant Benjarong. Taste your way through the signature flavours from across the Arab world, with signature and unique dishes from Levant, Maghrebi and Egyptian cuisines. Live music and oud performances add a welcome touch of traditionality to the ambience.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9.30pm, Dhs225, Dhs110 children aged seven to 12. Tel: (0)2 698 8888. @dusitthaniabudhabi

Em Sherif Café

A popular spot for its homely Levantine cuisine, this Ramadan, experience a Ramadan set menu that celebrates quintessential Middle Eastern culinary traditions. Expect Fattoush, kibbeh, muhammara, hummus and more mezze to start, then cooked-to-order kebabs for main, followed by a signature dessert selection. A live oud player performs from 9pm.

West Bay Corniche, Abu Dhabi, 7pm to 9pm, Dhs250. Tel: (0)2 691 9999. @emsherifcafeabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

This palatial address on the edge of the Corniche always puts on a spectacular iftar spread, and 2025 is no different. They’re bringing back the beautiful Majlis by the Sea, which will take place at a new location within the resort. But as well as all of the usual gourmet live stations and expansive seating areas, this year diners can look forward to pop-ups from the hotel’s acclaimed eateries including Michelin-starred Talea, Hakkasan, and newly opened Strawfire.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs355. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi

The lavish iftar at Sahha features a selection of hot and cold mezze, and a variety of cuisine including Arabic, Asian and Indian. Plus, all your usual beloved Ramadan juices.

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210. Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island

Enjoy a relaxed iftar at The Courtyard this Ramadan. Dine alfresco on a curated menu of dishes like lamb okra and butter chicken, as well as a selection of traditional mezze and sweet desserts.

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs210, Dhs105 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 208 6900. hilton.com

Li Beirut

Enjoy Li Beirut’s elevated Lebanese flavours and pretty waterfront views this Ramadan. The iftar menu promises mezze, grilled kebabs and decadent Lebanese desserts, with the option to relax after your meal with premium shisha.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs260. Tel: (0)2 811 5666. hilton.com

The Lighthouse



Break your fast with a three-course iftar menu, featuring starters such as lentil salad with pickled vegetables and baked feta with Cretan honey, mains including harissa crusted seabass or pistachio pesto linguini, and desserts like logaimat with brown butter ice cream.

Yas Bay, Yas Island sunset to 12am, Dhs190. Tel: (0)2 236 7831. thelighthouse.ae

Kuzbara

The buffet at Kuzbara never disappoints, and this Ramadan, guests can enjoy an expansive spread of both Middle Eastern and international dishes served daily for iftar. The buffet promises live grilling stations and plentiful desserts.

Marriott Downtown Abu Dhabi, sunset to 9pm, Dhs190, Dhs90 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 304 7777. @marriottdowntownad

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Putting an elevated Cantonese twist on the iftar meal is Hakkasan. Enjoy a three-course set menu of Michelin-starred cuisine, with the option to pair it with an exclusive lychee and hibiscus flavoured kombucha for Dhs42 from Yalla Kombucha.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 8pm, Dhs358. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. taogroup.com/venues/hakkasan-abu-dhabi

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi

In the beautifully landscaped gardens of this luxe Saadyiat Island resort, iftar takes place under the twinkling lights of The Oasis Tent. Enjoy a memorable evening as you dine at an opulent buffet to the soft melodies of the oud and qanun. Foodie highlights include Moroccan tagine, Emirati machboos, and Jordanian mansaf, across an array of live cooking stations and decadent displays of salads, mezze and dessert.

Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs375, Dhs187.50 children aged six to 11. Tel: (0)2 407 1127. parkhyattabudhabi.com

Pincode by Kunal Kapur

This Ramadan, Pincode invites you to break your fast with a flavourful iftar buffet, bringing together the rich and diverse tastes of India. Inspired by traditional recipes and crafted with fresh, wholesome ingredients, it’s designed as a celebration of community, culture and comfort.

The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs169. Tel: (0)2 234 0111. @pincode.uae

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara

Inspired by traditional Emirati heritage, enjoy a Bedouin-inspired iftar with a luxury Anantara touch at Al Falaj’s open-air iftar. Set in the grand golden dunes, enjoy a sharing-style menu that celebrates the rich flavours of the Levant. For iftar in a stunning setting, few compare.

Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, Liwa Desert, sunset onwards, Dhs450. Tel: (0)2 886 2088. anantara.com

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Live culinary stations offer traditional dishes and refreshing drinks alongside a live oud player at Aqua restaurant. Alfresco seating and shisha are both available.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, sunset to 9pm, Dhs275, Dhs150 for shisha. Tel: (0)2 813 5550. @rosewoodabudhabi

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club

Look forward to an elevated iftar experience served with a side of spectacular Saadiyat Beach views. Enjoy a range of Arabic mezze to start followed by a live BBQ station featuring sizzling meats and seafood, then classic Arabic treats for dessert.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs170, Dhs85 children six to 12 years. Tel: (0)56 660 8780. viyagolf.com/Ramadan

Shvili

Discover a unique iftar experience at bistro Shvili, where the talented Lika Mardaleishvili crafts authentic Georgian cuisine in an open kitchen reminiscent of a warm, hospitable Georgian home. Indulge in traditional flavours with a choice of mezze, soup, salad, main and dessert.

The Galleria, Al Maryah, from sunset, Dhs129. Tel: (0)52 438 3880. @shvili.ae

Sidekicks

A family-friendly destination for iftar in the capital, expect a plentiful iftar buffet that features cuisines from across the globe. Those looking for traditional dishes can tuck in to options like shish taouk and lamb kofta, followed by an assortment of desserts, including the WB signature carrot cake. For little ones, beloved WB characters will be making special appearances throughout the evening.

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton, Yas Island, 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Dhs185. Tel: (0)2 815 0000. @thewbabudhabi

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi

This iftar spread served daily through Ramadan features typical Middle Eastern mezze, and an array of live cooking stations manned by the hotel’s culinary team. It’s paired with Ramadan juices and the traditional sounds of the qanun. It’s served in Balcon Lounge & Terrace.

Southern Sun Abu Dhabi, Tourist Club Area, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs149, Dhs65 children. Tel: (0)56 515 3388. @southernsunad

Strawfire

Experience a refined fusion of Japanese flavours with a contemporary twist on traditional Iftar. Begin with comforting chicken miso soup, crispy vegetable kakiage, and sweet potato gyoza, followed by a sushi selection featuring California rolls with blue swimmer crab and prawn tempura maki. For the main course, savour Australian Wagyu MB 4-5 Striploin with Japanese BBQ sauce, crispy vegetable hot stone rice, and green beans. End on a sweet note with a Strawfire dessert platter of date pudding, baklava monaja, and seasonal fruits.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, sunset to 10.30pm, Dhs350. Tel: (0)2 690 7999. mandarinoriental.com

Taparelle

Enjoy an iftar set menu of French and Italian dishes at newly opened Taparelle. This Saadiyat Island gem will serve sharing plates of crispy calamari and croquettes, followed by a choice of pizza or pasta, then a dessert of crème Catalan or almond citrus cake.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, from sunset, Dhs195. Tel: (0)2 657 5832. @taparellerestaurant

Tean

This Ramadan, embrace the spirit of togetherness with an unforgettable iftar experience by the sea at Tean, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island Resort. Set against the serene backdrop of Saadiyat’s pristine shores, indulge in a carefully curated iftar buffet featuring a selection of international flavours and cherished Arabic favourites. Highlights include live Turkish ice cream and knafeh stations, alongside a refreshing selection of Ramadan-inspired juices.

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, sunset to 8pm, Dhs280. Tel: (0)2 811 4342. jumeirah.com

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club

The iftar at Roots is one the whole family will love, with complimentary access to Little Acres Kids Club for young guests. On the food front, a selection of authentic Arabic dishes is what guests can look forward to, with fresh salads and creamy soups, to grilled meats and seafood.

Yas Acres Golf and Country Club, sunset to 10pm, Dhs150, Dhs75 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)50 757 4808. viyagolf.com/Ramadan

Yas Links

Gather with loved ones in a relaxing setting overlooking the greens and enjoy an iftar buffet that celebrates local and international flavours. Begin with Ramadan juices and lentil soup, then sample an array of hot and cold mezze. For the main event, a live BBQ serves up lamb kofta kebab, sumac-grilled salmon and more.

Yas Links, Yas Island, sunset to 10pm, Dhs180, Dhs90 children aged six to 12. Tel: (0)2 404 3077. viyagolf.com

Images: Supplied