Located away from the frantic central hub of Dubai, Jebel Ali Beach’s JA Lake View Hotel is always an attractive prospect for those seeking to unplug in a space of refined relaxation. And in the Holy Month, that promise is all the more important.

The Magic of Ramadan Nights

A carefully curated collection of experiences awaits at this lifestyle hotel, set in the serene greens of a nine-hole championship golf course. And with packages from just Dhs849 (including breakfast or suhoor, the Dhs1149 package includes the iftar buffet too) it’s a Ramadan escape you can’t afford to miss.

These are just some ways you can make forever memories with JA Lake View Hotel this Holy Month.

A tranquil Ramadan retreat at JA Lake View Hotel

This Holy Month embark on a journey of secluded serenity with a staycation at JA Lake View Hotel. This is a hotel that inhales deeply on relaxation, and exhales slowly with a unique kind of laidback luxury. It’s a destination packed with award-winning leisure, wellness and entertainment facilities. And, as a special treat for Ramadan, families can enjoy a traditional photoshoot in exquisite Emirati attire for up to four guests, capturing timeless memories of this sacred season.

Resort activities and leisure facilities

Begin your day with a wholesome buffet breakfast or a peaceful pre-dawn in-room Suhoor before diving into a world of engaging activities. For the thrill-seekers, find padel tennis sessions and horse riding to exhilarating watersports, a world-class golf course, and a shooting range, there’s something for every adventurer. If it’s calm you seek, the serene pool and private beach provide the perfect escape for quiet reflection and relaxation.

Ramadan Dining at Ramadan Nights in Palmito Garden

As the sun dips below the horizon, this lifestyle gem transforms into a tranquil tropical terrace, where plush Majlis seating, graceful décor, and a warm ambiance to set the tone for unforgettable Ramadan evenings. Break your fast with a thoughtfully curated iftar buffet brimming with dishes that pay homage to tradition, or linger over an à la carte suhoor with a myriad of Middle Eastern delights, fragrant coffee, and indulgent sweets — all against the soothing soundtrack of waves lapping the shore.

Authentic Ramadan Experience with Live Music

Let the gentle strains of traditional live music weave through your Ramadan nights, creating a soulful soundtrack for heartfelt conversations, quiet reflection, and cherished moments beneath a canopy of stars.

JA Lake View Hotel, Jebel Ali Beach, from Dhs849. For bookings visit jaresortshotels.com, contact (0)4 814 5500 or reservations@jaresorts.com

