Sponsored: No membership required…

Did you know that Jumeirah Golf Estates is home to five exceptional dining destinations? The culinary haven, which is home to the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, is just 15 minutes away from Dubai Marina and Al Barsha, making it worth the visit for foodies.

Here’s what you’ll find at Jumeirah Golf Estates

Ramadan at Layali Al Qamar

Experience the serene beauty this Ramadan at Layali Al Qamar. At the enchanting outdoor venue, you can indulge in a Middle Eastern iftar buffet with ouzi, live barbecue, and refreshing beverages under the moon and the stars. There’s a live oud musician every Friday and Saturday. The iftar buffet is Dhs150 per adult with selected beverages, and Dhs90 per child ages five to 12. Find out more here.

Bussola

Bussola offers authentic Italian cuisine curated from fine Italian ingredients, traditional recipes, and modern culinary techniques. Diners can choose to sit indoors in the stylish interiors or outdoors overlooking the golf course. It’s a great option for a leisurely lunch with family and even a romantic dinner. If you love brunch, try the Sunday Brunchissimo.

@bussola.jge

Crafty Fox

This gastropub is a great spot to watch the game and come together with other fellow sports fans, families, and friends to enjoy great food. Try their Quiz Night or Bingo Night on Thursday, and their Sunday Roast.

@craftyfox.dubai

Kasturi

For a truly British-Indian dining experience, Kasturi offers sweeping views of the landscape and is an amazing spot for sundowners. They also have Iftar sharing menu throughout the holy month, perfect for groups of four or more.

@kasturidubai

BOTA

Want to start your day off right? Head to BOTA – a popular breakfast spot serving up all the classics plus healthier options, including a range of low-GI desserts. There’s a great selection offered for lunch with Asian-inspired dishes. And if you’re a real sushi fan, try their Sunset Sushi offer for Dhs95 every Friday afternoon, or Sushi & Bubbly for Dhs295.

@bota.dubai

For more information or to book, visit dubaigolf.com