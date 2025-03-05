For that memorable St. Patrick’s Day celebration…

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, and a celebration of all things Irish. On that note, here are 5 Irish pubs in Abu Dhabi you should check out.

McCafferty’s

One of the capital’s premier Irish pubs, McCafferty’s is the place when you want to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, enjoy a great football game, catch Six Nations action, or just unwind with the mates after a long week. Sip on your favourite hops, grapes and cocktails at unbeatable prices.

McCafferty’s, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, 9am to 8pm daily. @mccaffertysyas

McGettigan’s

In addition to being one of the top Irish bars in the capital with a great pick of hops and an all-round fun vibe, McGettigan’s food’s great too. You could get the McGettigan’s Signature Burger, our personal favourite, with angus beef, veal bacon, aged cheddar, sweet pickles and Ballymaloe relish, as you sip on what’s on tap. You know where to go when it’s St. Patrick’s Day.

McGettigan’s, Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Muroor Road, Abu Dhabi, 3pm to 3am, noon to 3am on weekends. Tel: (0)2 698 8137. @dusitthaniabudhabi

P J O’Reilly’s Irish Pub

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PJ O’REILLY’S (@pjsabudhabi)

One of the best-known Irish bars in the city centre that also hosts a popular Shamrock Ladies Night, enjoy a delightful array of assorted nibbles as you take in a scenic poolside view over sips here.

PJ O’Reilly’s, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, noon to 1am daily. Tel: (800) 101 101, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

The Irish Vickers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Irish Vickers (@irishvickers_wtc)

Another super spot in the city centre, The Irish Vickers is a popular bar and one that the city’s long-time residents return to often. It’s located by the World Trade Centre Mall, and a perennial hit with sports fans.

The Hub, World Trade Centre Mall Abu Dhabi, Thurs from 6pm to 10pm, free-flow drinks. @irishvickers_wtc

Ma Buckley’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

One of Abu Dhabi’s newer Irish pubs, Ma Buckley’s serves up affordable food and drink, paving the way for your weekend plans. It’s located at Souk Qaryat Al Beri, with gorgeous views to boot.

Ma Buckley’s, Souk Qaryat Al Beri, Khor Al Maqta’a, Abu Dhabi, noon to 2am. Tel:(0)2 642 8600. @ma_buckleys