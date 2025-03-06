Ramadan is underway in Abu Dhabi…

The Holy Month is here, and with it comes love, light, giving and a wonderful time of togetherness. There’s loads of great things to do in the capital throughout Ramadan. Take your pick from this list here.

Monday, March 10

Check out an exclusive iftar menu

La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, the home of French-Mediterranean cuisine, invites you to experience their exclusive Iftar Menu during the holy month of Ramadan. Showcasing the best of their signature dishes while honouring tradition, they’re serving up a beautifully crafted menu available from sunset until 8.30pm everyday. La Petite Maison Abu Dhabi, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs270, @lpmabudhabi

Check out Ramadan Al Hosn

The historic fort and Abu Dhabi’s oldest stone building invites visitors to step back in time with storytelling sessions, cultural performances, and heritage experiences that bring Emirati traditions to life during Ramadan. Open majlis sessions, poetry nights, and live oud performances add to the festive ambience.

Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi, until Mar 21, @qasralhosn

Tuesday, March 11

Check out this nature spot before winter is up

This isn’t an Earth-bound formation or nature spot but a place from which you can witness a rare sight in the UAE. This location is just an hour and a half out from Abu Dhabi towards Al Ain and offers the perfect vantage point and conditions to spot The Milky Way in the sky. It’s a night time haunt, so make sure you drive down after sunset and bring a nice picnic with you to spot our stunning galaxy.

Supercar meets Marina at this cool collab

During the Holy Month, the iconic, high-luxury Bentley automobile brand and Marsa Al Bateen’s Saddle Cafe invite you to experience an exclusive pop-up in Abu Dhabi. Immerse yourself in the perfect blend of the luxe automobile giant’s luxury and Saddle’s signature ambiance, where automotive artistry meets Ramadan indulgence at one of the capital’s leading cafes. The special “Continental Collection” beverages are available to savour between Iftar and Suhoor throughout Ramadan. Hint: If you’re planning to get snap happy, you might want to show up in green and white.

Saddle, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 4am daily, @saddle

Wednesday, March 12

Take a trip to Al Jahili Fort

This heritage-infused site was built close to two centuries ago in Al Ain and is one of the largest that has ever been built in the UAE. Initially built to serve as the summer residence of H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan before British forces assumed military use of the tower until 1970. Today, with major rehabilitation completed and the addition of interesting visitor features, Al Jahili Fort represents a fascinating cultural enclave to walking around and explore.

Al Jahili Fort, Castle Park, Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, daily, 9am to 7pm, Tel: (0)3 711 8311

Thursday, March 13

Check out Emirates Heritage Club

Get a taste of life before the skyscrapers and vibey beach clubs at this recreation of a traditional Emirati village, conveniently located next to Marina Mall on the edge of the city. Conceived by the Emirates Heritage Club, you can catch local artisans demonstrating their skills in metalwork, pottery, weaving and glass-blowing. There’s even a mini souk where you can pick-up souvenirs from these time-honoured crafts.

Abu Dhabi Corniche Breakwater, daily 11am to 11pm, Dhs5, Tel: (02) 681 4455, torath.gov.ae

