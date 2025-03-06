Take a bite out of these snap-worthy Dubai desserts…

Who doesn’t love a sweet treat? Dubai certainly does, as our explore pages are flooded with reels of tantalising, inviting desserts, filmed from optimal angles, with drips and pours and theatrics. If you like a sugary bite, try these Instagram-worthy desserts in Dubai.

FIX Chocolate

Who hasn’t heard of FIX Chocolate. Dubbed colloquially as the ‘Dubai‘ chocolate, tales of it’s flavour and fad have reached far and wide. Such is the force of FIX’s virulent popularity – it’s near impossible to get your hands on a bar, available exclusively on Deliveroo and sold out before you can think twice. The chocolatiers are crushing the game right now, riding the crest of that wave and essentially contributing to growing or raging sweet teeth everywhere. Can’t Get Knafeh of it is the Instagram flavour – the baklava chocolate.

@fixdessertchocolatier

Chunk Bakehouse Dream Cake

The Chunk Bakehouse Dream Cake is everywhere on Instagram, videos of people tap-tapping away and digging into the most luscious, intense chocolate cake. The Dream Cake is basically a cake in a tin that you just dig into straight with a spoon. Layers of sponge, cream and a hard chocolate shell – it’s a whole experience. They’ve got an endless stream of flavours with new ones coming in for every season, but a few staple flavours are ever-present. Great to feed a crowd.

@chunk.uae

Parker’s Matilda Cake

Miss Trunchbull and Bruce Bogtrotter’s cake-filled saga has given birth to a Dubai desserts Instagram favourite – the Matilda Cake, found at Parker’s outlets across the UAE. Videos of this massive cake slice encased in a little cardboard triangle and filled to the brim with chocolate sauce, and shots of the cardboard being lifted and the most inviting chocolate pour may be frequent on your Explore page. Bruce’s chocolate smeared face is the telltale sign, perched on little stick and stuck into the slice. It looks so good – the cravings are starting to hit.

@parkers

Propitious Mango Ice Cream

Also known as the TikTok mango ice cream. This ice cream stick took social media by storm some time last year, and has since been made available in loads of places. You’ll remember the image – a mango-shaped ice cream encased in a plastic box and upon removing said box, you discover it’s actually on a stick. The whole trend started from the grocery stores of Sharjah and now you can even find this at Global Village. The ice cream is originally from Korea, and features mango soft-serve covered in a shell of white chocolate and painted over to look like the fruit. The crunch of the shell leads to the creamy inside – what’s not to like?

Mango Sticky Rice

This iconic, uber traditional Thai dessert is so wholesome and so very simple, made with only a few ingredients and enjoyed around the world. Visitors to Global Village have been raving about it, and it’s gone viral on Instagram. It can be found at Coco Mango in the Floating Market in Global Village. The authentic version comes as sweet, glutinous rice, fresh mango slices and coconut milk but this Global Village version is taking it up a notch with coconut ice cream into the mix. It’s the perfect, refreshing dessert for when you visit in these humid days.

@cocomango.ae

B.Laban

When B.Laban first came to the UAE from Egypt, the lines outside the stores were truly baffling. Day or night, regardless of time, people were queueing up. One wonders, what can they possibly be serving that does that, but the social media evidence is there. Visuals of rich, luscious desserts with cream, cake, silken pours of ganaches and inviting bites – it was all over Instagram. Some of their desserts with mango and pistachio were most popular, and the economical prices mean people were falling over for a sample.

@b.laban.uae1

