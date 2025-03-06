Why buy when you can rent…

There are so many events in Dubai, it would be impossible (and expensive) to buy a new outfit every time. An amazing way to avoid this is the great fashion rental platforms in Dubai, they are better for the purse and better for the planet. If you’re heading to an event such as the Dubai World Cup races, a wedding or even just a brunch, there are options for all sizes and tastes.

Endless

View this post on Instagram A post shared by endless (@endless.uae)

Endless was set up when founder Rosie Gunn left her job as a fashion buyer to address a relevant issue in the fashion industry. It was founded in 2019 in the UK and was then relocated to the UAE to change the way women shop. You can rent and buy on Endless but it’s main objective is to encourage women to rent their outfits. They carry all types of clothing and accessories, even shoes. There are some amazing brands available, from designer like Balenciaga, Chanel, and Louis Vuitton to more high street options such as House of CB, Lavish Alice, and Oh Polly. They even have same day delivery if you’re on the hunt for a dress for a last-minute brunch. Take a look at the collection here.

Endless.ae

Best Kept Shared

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEST KEPT SHARED | Fashion Rental & Resale (@bestkeptshared)

Best Kept Shared was founded by two ladies, Kelly and Sophie in Dubai in 2023 and the business is driven by a belief that fashion should be enjoyed, not consumed. They are allowing women to push fashion boundaries when it comes to their outfits, so you don’t always have to buy the sensible option. Best Kept Shared is a peer-to-peer fashion rental and resale platform, think Airbnb – for luxury fashion. A closet sharing platform where women can buy, rent and lend their wardrobes, offering a unique blend of luxury and accessibility. They have all sorts of incredible designers and even offer a try-on service, so you can make sure it’s for you. You’re in safe hands too as everyone is ID verified.

Take a look at the collection here.

bestkeptshared.com

Designer 24

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DESIGNER-24 UAE (@designer_24uae)



Designer 24 is luxury fashion rental website in Dubai aims to make high-end fashion accessible to all women whilst offering a sustainable solution for the fast fashion crisis. They even have a bridal section for those with an upcoming wedding, including wedding dresses, veils and more. You can book an appointment at the showroom in Dubai Design District too if you want to try some things on before renting them.

Designer-24.com

Sizters App

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sizters Fashion Rental App (@sizters.app)

Sizters App is a female owned company. The platform allows women in the UAE to rent and lend designer clothes and bags to one another. They provide the full service and even provide a back up dress every time they ship so you’ll always have something to wear, even if your first choice doesn’t fit. They take care of the laundry and delivery so you just need to focus on looking amazing.

siz.ae

Rent Your Wardrobe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RENT YOUR WARDROBE (@ryw.uae)

Rent Your Wardrobe was founded in 2020. It caters to both men and women and even have a subscription service. RYW specialise in formal wear for both men and women, but also have Arabic and Indian wear available too. Whatever the event, you can find lots of options online.

ryw.ae

Cloudset

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CLOUDSET | nothing personal, fashion rental & resale (@thecloudset.ae)

By using Cloudset for fashion rental in Dubai, you can rent clothes, bags and accessories from 4 days up to 3 months, with the option to extend or cancel your rental at any time. The final price already includes free fitting, returns, dry cleaning and minor repairs if you need them. There’s a huge choice on their website, the courier that is delivering will even wait for you to try on the outfit to make sure it fits right.

cloudset.com