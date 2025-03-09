Mid-March vibes…

With new openings and Ramadan-themed activities, there isn’t a second of boredom in the capital. Here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, March 14

Public has arrived in Abu Dhabi

And you’ll want to experience it ASAP. Joining the fancy strip of restaurants at Marsa Al Bateen is the aesthetically pleasing Public, which arrives in town after wowing diners with several successful locations in neighbouring Dubai. While its bright lights and cool-as-ice, street-style art will draw you in, it’s the menu that will have you grabbing a table (and planning future trips). Try their handmade pizzas, crazy truffle pasta, tiramisu, and more, plus mocktails like the Italian Passion.

Public, Marsa Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 1am daily. @public

Experience a Majlis…by the Sea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi (@mo_emiratespalace)



Located by the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, this palatial address on the edge of the Abu Dhabi Corniche always puts on a spectacular iftar spread, with this year being no different. In addition to all of the gourmet live stations and expansive seating areas, this year diners can look forward to pop-ups from the hotel’s acclaimed eateries – including Michelin-starred Talea, Hakkasan, and newly opened Strawfire.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, sunset to 8.30pm, Dhs355. Tel: (0)2 690 9000. @mo_emiratespalace

Check out Abu Dhabi Mall’s Ramadan Village

Located in the mall’s main atrium with a Ramadan Majlis, you can enjoy traditional hospitality, live entertainment and traditional Oud and Qanun performances, plus traditional Tanoura shows on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays after Iftar. Additionally, there will also be everyone’s favourite Ramadan Souq running from 1pm to midnight Sunday to Thursday and 1pm to 1am on Friday and Saturday, so you can enjoy a range of traditional products, seasonal favourites and handmade crafts. For every Dhs200 spent, you’ll be able to redeem your invoices for scratch cards from March 1 to April 6, with the chance to win more than 2000 instant vouchers valued from Dhs100 to Dhs5000.

@abudhabimall

Saturday, March 15

Enjoy a Ramadan Arcade on Saadiyat

Manarat Al Saadiyat has brought an exciting Ramadan Arcade to town, and you’ll be able to celebrate the spirit of togetherness in this modern setting which features a fan-favourite mix of arcade and board games, tournaments, live instrumental performances, a comedy show, art installations, and creative workshops.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, March 15 to 25, 9pm to 2am. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Head to the all-new Mezzaluna

Bringing its 40-year legacy of signature Italian dishes to Abu Dhabi is New York-born Mezzaluna, whose delicious flavours and warm ambiance arrived at Yas Mall only weeks ago. Ingredients such as San Marzano tomatoes and fresh buffalo mozzarella with milk sourced from southern Italy ensure this is a menu you must check out at the first opportunity. Take in the stunning interiors while you’re at it.

Mezzaluna, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. @mezzaluna.ae

Discover the beauty of the Abrahamic Family House

Abu Dhabi’s Abrahamic Family House is one of the capital’s must-visit mega projects, and it holds places of worship for the three Abrahamic religions. This Saadiyat Island-housed symbol of love, tolerance and peace is open to the public, free of charge. Just make sure you book in advance to secure a spot, so you can experience the three individual sites of worship, a mosque, a church and a synagogue, as well as the peace garden and a Document on Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Grand Imam Ahmed Al-Tayeb.

Abrahamic Family House, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Tues to Sun 10am to 5pm. Tel: (0)2 657 5900. @abrahamicfh

Sunday, March 16

Aegean flavours beckon at AVLU

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVLU RESTAURANT (@avlu.restaurant)

AVLU Greek & Turkish Cuisine is now open to you at Yas Mall, and this is a great new spot to immerse yourself in the rich flavours and warm hospitality of the Aegean region. From freshly caught seafood to slow-cooked meats, dishes on the menu are crafted with locally-sourced ingredients, blending traditional Greek and Turkish flavors. Did we mention the warm, homely interiors?

AVLU, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10.30pm. @avlu.restaurant

Be one with nature at Al Ain Zoo

It’s no secret the warmer months are almost here, so you’ll want to get out while it’s still pleasant out. Head to the largest zoo in the Middle East, which houses an enormous collection of snakes, reptiles, deer, exotic birds, and more. You can even feed lions, enjoy a mountain biking experience around the zoo, take part in a lemur walk, or have breakfast with their giraffes. Adding to your unforgettable Al Ain Zoo experience are several restaurants, cafes and shops.

Al Ain Zoo, Nahyan the First St, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 6pm daily, Dhs31 adults, Dhs10 children. @alainzoouae

Explore a flavour-packed eat on Al Maryah Island

Celebrity Chef Kunal Kapur, of Masterchef India fame, brought Pincode to The Galleria Al Maryah Island towards the end of last year, and this spot boasts a menu of authentic flavours and stunning interiors. Head over to one of Abu Dhabi’s leading dining and lifestyle destinations to see What’s On at this exciting new restaurant.

Pincode, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, Sun to Thurs 10am to 11pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight. Tel: (0)2 234 0111. @pincode.uae