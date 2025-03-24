Take note…

If you like paying with cash here in the UAE, you may receive a new Dhs100 banknote. But don’t be alarmed; it isn’t fake. The Central Bank UAE (CBUAE) has just issued a new notice that a new banknote of Dhs100 is now in circulation as of March 24, 2025.

A photo shared by the CBUAE on their official X account (previously, Twitter) shows off the brand new note.

أصدر #مصرف_الإمارات_المركزي، ورقة نقدية جديدة من فئة الـ 100 درهم من مادةالبوليمر، تتميز بتصاميم مبتكرة وخصائص أمنية متطورة، تماشياً مع رؤية القيادة الرشيدة في إبراز ريادة دولة الإمارات في مجال الاستدامة. لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/e6QJuFwbxX pic.twitter.com/98aGLDAgR1 — Central Bank of the UAE (@centralbankuae) March 24, 2025

Similar to the previous banknotes launched, the new Dhs100 notes will be made of polymer.

On the front, proudly displayed is the Um Al Quwain National Fort, a historical and cultural monument, while the reverse side features the upcoming megaproject – Etihad Rail, and the Port of Fujairah – one of the country’s largest ports and a major shipping and maritime transport centre.

The iconic pink (or… ‘shades of red’ as per the CBUAE) Dhs100 note remains. According to the Central Bank, the colour is maintained to ensure public recognition.

The banknote incorporates advanced security features using modern technologies and multi-coloured security chip technology to help combat counterfeiting. As with the other new banknotes, the polymer banknotes are more durable and sustainable than the traditional banknotes. It ensures it lasts two times or more longer in circulation.

The new Dhs100 note also features another prominent feature, braille. This will help the blind and visually impaired consumers to identify the banknote’s value.

Banks and exchange houses are already instructed to program their cash deposit machines and counting devices to accept the new banknote.

His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said, “The new 100 dirham banknote reflects our commitment to the leadership’s vision for a sustainable future through initiatives and achievements that support Net Zero and enhance the nation’s financial competitiveness.”

His Excellency added, “Its design embodies the country’s ambitious aspirations for future progress and prosperity, while honoring its historical and cultural heritage. We are pleased to announce this special issue in conjunction with the Eid Al-Fitr celebrations.”

Images: CBUAE