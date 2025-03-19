Fostering the spirit of community…

Only six months ago, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) launched the Abu Dhabi Rental index, which offers renters, buyers, and owners data-driven insights into Abu Dhabi’s rental market. Now, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) has launched the Value Housing Programme, aimed at enhancing the city’s real estate market.

The new initiative, whose rollout has been planned in stages, is a partnership between the DMT, Sdeira Group and Central Holding Group, and will aim to provide high-quality, affordable housing for individuals and families, in line with the UAE’s vision of 2025 as the Year of Community.

It will focus on creating sustainable housing in the UAE capital, while helping to meet growing demand. And while cutting-edge tech and innovation are expected to headline these new housing projects, it all comes down to what the UAE’s Year of Community vision stands for – family unity, social cohesion, and collective solidarity to drive national progress and development.

Abu Dhabi has been ranked the most liveable city in the MENA region by the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Global Liveability Index 2024, and the new Value Housing Programme will build on this accolade. The UAE capital’s housing market is experiencing unprecedented growth, and initiatives such as the new programme ensure multiple benefits including sustainable housing, healthy supply, an improved standard of living and a stronger sense of community – while reshaping the city’s real estate landscape.