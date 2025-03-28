Sponsored: A thrilling show awaits…

Warm up your vocal chords and get ready to sing along to two iconic artists, as they bring you an evening of high-energy regional hits. Your calendar for April in Abu Dhabi just received an even bigger supercharge, with music lovers’ wishes finally coming true on Yas. This is set to be one of the first and most exciting shows coming to town, with Amr Diab & Adam Port taking to the stage on April 5 at Yas Island’s Etihad Par for two incredible performances. The memorable show will begin with opening acts by Le Josh and RODGE, plus an exciting afterhours celebration with Deian & Eleven and RICHA.

Whether you’re a fan of rock, pop, golden oldies, electronica, or world music, the city has something for everyone this month, with a rollicking roster of star performers coming to town. So for both die-hard fans and those just getting into the world of traditional music, this is an experience you won’t want to miss. Roll back the years with Amr Diab’s legendary tape of hits and Adam Port’s electrifying beats, on an evening that is certain to be packed with energy, excitement, and foot-tapping tunes.

Grab your tickets now on platinumlist.net to an experience of a lifetime, at one of the most iconic entertainment venues right here on Abu Dhabi’s own zone of thrills, Yas Island. With gorgeous spring weather still here, this is the ideal setting to enjoy these iconic artists, and make memories of a lifetime. There’s also exclusive lounge experiences and VVIP tickets up for grab, which will bring you closer to your favourite artists.

Amr Diab and Adam Port Live, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 5, 6pm to 3am, from Dhs410. visitabudhabi.ae