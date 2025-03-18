Capturing the soul of Emirati heritage with a futuristic twist…

The famous saying, “A picture is worth a thousand words,” highlights how powerful an image can be, conveying emotions and stories far beyond the words of a lengthy explanation. It’s a sentiment frequently leveraged by the media, where striking photographs are used to instantly capture attention. And it’s no different for photographers whose work makes us stop and reflect on the deeper message behind the shot.

While many award-winning photographs capture beautiful landscapes or wildlife, there are some that go beyond surface-level beauty, urging viewers to pause, reflect, and truly internalise the stories being told. One such photographer making waves in the UAE is Emirati artist Alia Sultan Aljoker, whose lens captures not just moments, but deeper narratives.

For Aljoker, photography isn’t simply about snapping pretty pictures. Her work is a form of storytelling, where shots provide a window to unfolding stories. Aljoker has evolved into a prominent figure in the UAE’s art scene, known for blending the nation’s rich heritage with its modern advancements.

Her work caught our attention at the Sikka Arts and Design Festival 2025. One of her striking pieces featured an elderly Emirati woman – henna-stained fingertips, traditional golden jewellery, and a battoulah – holding a helmet, standing in front of a Formula 4 car. In other photos she is seen tinkering with the motor sports car almost like an engineer, posing with its front wing, and resting on spare tires. It’s an unusual scene, but this is exactly what grabs our attention and gets the conversation going.

Among her more unconventional shots, you’ll find an Emirati woman in traditional dress lacing up a fresh pair of kicks, followed by close-up shots of her holding a kettlebell, a pink boxing glove, gesturing the Korean finger heart, and even holding a UFC World Championship belt meeting with Dana White, the CEO and Founder of the martial arts organisation.

Another favourite? A close up of an Apple Watch on the lady’s wrist standing out amongst her golden bangles. Intriguing, captivating, and thought-provoking, Aljoker’s work sparks conversation.

Her photography also highlights the seamless intersection of past and future. One of her notable shots features an elderly couple in traditional dress, gazing at the awe-inspiring Museum of the Future – a poignant representation of the UAE’s rapid progress.

Another of her photographs under the theme of growth was featured on a UAE stamp for Emirati Women’s Day in 2023. The stamp showcases one of Aljoker’s photos depicting two Emirati women from different generations joining hands to symbolise the bond between youth and the older generation, embodying the incredible journey of Emirati women.

But it’s her photo featuring an Emirati woman holding a sign reading “We’ve reached Mars” that truly stands out. Taken just four days before the UAE’s Mars probe mission was officially declared a success, the image encapsulates hope, resilience, and the nation’s forward-thinking spirit. Captured in Fujairah in front of a sidr tree known for its toughness in the harsh desert environment. Because it was posted ahead of time, there was no way to know if the mission would be successful, and that’s partly the point. It now stands as a document of preserved hope and faith. One, she told us, that was shared ‘more than any other associated with the mission.’

You can keep up to date with Aljoker’s photography on her Instagram on @alia_bent_sultan as she continues to celebrate the country’s achievements.

