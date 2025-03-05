Sponsored: Experience true luxury this Ramadan…

Celebrate the holy month of Ramadan with an opulent Iftar experience at At.mosphere, perched on Level 122 of the iconic Burj Khalifa. Known for its exquisite fine dining and breathtaking views of Dubai’s skyline, At.mosphere presents a three-course Iftar menu that masterfully blends authentic flavors with modern elegance.

The evening begins with a selection of premium dates, artisanal nuts, and warm zaatar and sumac bread, setting the stage for a truly indulgent meal. The mezze selection is a feast of Middle Eastern delights, featuring creamy hummus, smoky moutabel, and comforting red lentil velouté. Guests can also savor handcrafted hot mezze, including crispy falafel, cheese sambousek, and lamb kibbeh served with saffron labneh.

For the main course, diners can choose between slow-roasted lamb shoulder, rich seafood couscous, or decadent truffle risotto—each dish crafted to perfection. The grand finale is a sweet tribute to tradition with classic kunafah and basbousa, promising a delightful end to the meal.

At.mosphere’s elegant ambiance, paired with unparalleled views and a thoughtfully curated menu, makes it an unmissable destination for Iftar this Ramadan.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Dubai, daily, sunset to 8pm, Dhs650 per person (three-course set menu, one shared main course, Tel: (0) 4 888 3828, @atmospheredubai

Images: Supplied