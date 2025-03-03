Gather with loved ones and embrace the spirit of togetherness…

This Ramadan gather in style at Jumeirah’s hotels and resorts, where warm hospitality and tradition come together for the perfect Iftar experience. Whether you’re gathering with family or friends, Jumeirah offers an exceptional range of Iftar and Suhoor options across their award-winning hotels in the UAE.

Indulge in a truly memorable Iftar at the iconic Jumeirah Burj Al Arab’s first-ever Al Diwan Ramadan tent, offering an enchanting setting steeped in heritage. You could also head to Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s Ramadan Garden, offering breathtaking views of the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab as you enjoy a delicious meal at sunset. For a livelier setting, Jumeirah Al Naseem presents a vibrant buffet at The Palmery, with the soulful sounds of live Qanun music adding to the atmosphere, while Summersault Beach Club offers a chic coastal Suhoor with live entertainment by the beach.

If you’re a fan of Lebanese cuisine, Jumeirah Al Qasr’s Al Nafoorah is the place to be, while Madinat Jumeirah offers both indoor and outdoor spaces at Al Majlis Garden, perfect for larger gatherings. For a mix of Arabic and international flavours, Hanaaya at Jumeirah Mina Al Salam presents a fantastic buffet along the scenic waterways.

Over at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, enjoy Iftar and Suhoor at Al Sultan Majlis on the Garden Lawn or savour Lebanese dishes at Al Nafoorah. Jumeirah Emirates Towers boasts an iconic Ramadan Majlis overlooking the Museum of the Future, offering tailored Iftar and Suhoor options. Meanwhile, Jumeirah Creekside Hotel’s Nomad offers an enchanting outdoor Iftar experience with live Oud music.

In Abu Dhabi, Jumeirah Saadiyat Island is a luxurious retreat where you can enjoy Arabic favourites and live entertainment at Tean. Zabeel House The Greens by Jumeirah offers a cosy, family-style Iftar at Social Company, serving up rich Middle Eastern and North African dishes.

As a majlis of global culture, conversation, and connection create moments with Jumeirah this Ramadan that become cherished memories.

jumeirah.com