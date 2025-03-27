The Central Bank UAE has revealed the new symbol for the UAE’s currency, the Dirham. This move embodies the vision of the country and the wise leadership at the helm.

There is a new physicaly symbol and digital symbol. The new Dirham symbol, derived from the English letter “D,” includes two horizontal lines representing financial stability and is inspired by the UAE flag. It will be used internationally to promote the UAE’s currency in global markets.

Additionally, the Digital Dirham, which is the digital version of the currency, will feature a circular design incorporating the UAE flag’s colours.

Expected to roll out in late 2025 for the retail sector, the Digital Dirham aims to enhance financial efficiency and security. Built on blockchain technology, it will reduce transaction costs and improve data privacy and security.

Banks, exchange houses, finance companies, and fintech firms, will facilitate access to the Digital Dirham. It will be legally recognized as a universal payment method alongside physical currency of the Dirham. Gulf News has reports that the Digital Dirham will incorporate advanced financial technologies. The CBUAE has also developed a secure platform featuring a Digital Dirham wallet. This system will enable all types of transactions, including retail, wholesale, money transfers, withdrawals, and top-ups. The platform will be able to integrate with other new financial solutions as the UAE’s digital economy evolves.

