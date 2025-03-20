Sponsored: A decade of excellence…

Step back in time with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as they celebrate a decade of serving the Abu Dhabi community with the highest standards of healthcare excellence. From transformative care, groundbreaking medical advancements, and an unshakeable dedication to patient well-being, the iconic healthcare brand has earned itself a reputation for being a beacon of world-class complex care in the UAE.

Images: supplied

Established under the guidance of the UAE leadership, and their vision to provide world-class care in the UAE, the state-of-the-art facility has succeeded in turning Abu Dhabi and the UAE into the one-stop solution for patients seeking the highest global standards in healthcare.

With the arrival of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, gone are the days when patients would need to make burdening trips overseas for complex care. Over the past decade, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has ensured that patients have access to the most advanced treatments right here in the capital. Reflecting the excellence of Cleveland Clinic in the U.S., Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leader in cutting-edge, high-quality care, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global healthcare hub. From pioneering complex surgeries to leveraging advanced technologies like AI and robotics, this world-class institution sets the standard with its multidisciplinary approach, delivering personalised care tailored to each patient’s needs.

At the core of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s success is the hospital’s dedicated team of as many as 5,700 caregivers belonging to over 80 nationalities, each committed to delivering exceptional care. Its relentless commitment to fostering Emirati talent also ensures a sustainable future for the region’s healthcare industry. With ten years in service and many more ahead, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi maintains its growing commitment to shaping the future of healthcare, through innovation and care.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, ADGM Square, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 800 8 222 3. clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae