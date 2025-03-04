Sponsored: Where spirituality embraces the warmth of community…

You’re spoilt for choice with iftars in Abu Dhabi, but for elaborate interiors paired with lavish buffet with signature dishes and live entertainment, book a spot at Al Noor at the Diyafa Ballroom at Crowne Plaza Yas Island.

Running throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan, join your loved ones as the sun sets in a heritage-inspired space. Pick from indoor and outdoor options, and feast on a variety of authentic Middle Eastern delicacies.

Start with dishes such as hummus, kibbeh, sambousek, and falafel before moving on to mains such as lamb ouzi, harees, and mix grill.

You can pair your meal with refreshing Ramadan-inspired juices. Save belly space, as there are plenty of indulgent desserts to pick from, too.

As you break your fast, you will be serenaded by live entertainment from a talented qanun player. It creates the perfect vibe and mood for family and friends gathering to honour tradition and culture.

What’s unique about this iftar is that it keeps sustainability close to its heart. Every aspect has been planned to carefully ensure it has a positive impact on the environment. Ingredients have been sourced from Silal and Al Ain Dairy, and you can enjoy dates from Liwa. This ensures authentic flavours, while supporting regional producers.

The UAE considers sustainability very important and even dedicated two years (2013 and 2014) to the very important cause. At Crowne Plaza, a zero-waste approach ensures mindful food prep. All surplus food will be donated through NE’MA’s food rescue program.

In line with the UAE Year of Community, Crowne Plaza Yas Island is extending its community outreach this Ramadan by preparing special iftar boxes for taxi drivers. What a wonderful gesture.

The iftar will cost you just Dhs180 per adult and Dhs89 per child ages six to 12. If you’re coming with children under six, they can dine for free. You can enjoy iftar from sunset until 10.30pm.

For bookings, call the Crowne Plaza Yas Island team on 050 662 4957 or email the team at jingasia@yasplazahotels.com. And for more information, you can visit yasplazahotels.com/ramadan

Al Noor, Diyafa Ballroom – lower ground floor of Crowne Plaza Yas Island, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Tel: (0)50 662 4957. yasplazahotels.com @crowneplazayasisland

Images: Supplied