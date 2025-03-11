This AI powered system should cut traffic congestion by a whopping 20 per cent…

We all know that the traffic in Dubai is not great at the moment, and that’s why it’s amazing to see so many efforts by the city to improve it. Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has started work on on the next-generation traffic signal control system (UTC-UX Fusion), incorporating artificial intelligence (AI), predictive analytics, and digital twin technologies.

According to RTA, the project aims to improve travel time and reduce congestion by 10 to 20 per cent and overall enhance the travel experience for all motorists in Dubai including public transport passengers, pedestrians, and cyclists, while also prioritising emergency vehicles and public transport.

Today, RTA released a further announcement on the details of the AI-powered signalling system, and that it’s expected to be completed by the first half of 2026.

Features of this new system include predictive traffic analysis to optimise signal timings in anticipation of expected traffic movements. It also incorporates digital twin technology, allowing signal adjustments to be simulated and their impact assessed before actual implementation, while also enabling priority-based traffic management. Additionally, the system will use data from road sensors to further refine signal timings with greater efficiency.

Hussain Al Banna, CEO of Traffic and Roads Agency at RTA, stated:”The UTC-UX Fusion system dynamically adapts to real-time traffic changes by analysing data and making intelligent decisions to optimise signal timings. It also supports future technologies and initiatives, such as Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-ITS/V2X), which facilitate communication between smart vehicles and traffic signals to enhance traffic flow efficiency. This will play a key role in reducing journey times, improving traffic fluidity, and enhancing the overall mobility experience across Dubai,

