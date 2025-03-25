Treat yours without breaking the bank…

Eid is almost upon us, and that means family, friends, celebrations, and…gifting. Here are 6 affordable Eid gifting ideas in Abu Dhabi.

A treasure chest from… FLOWWOW

The best part? You can just send them to your friends or family, and they won’t (necessarily) need to hunt for it. Why? Because this isn’t just a regular treasure chest, it’s loaded with an exquisite collection of premium Arabian treats such as chocolate-covered pistachio maamoul, Arabic baklava, Turkish delight, caramel pecans, almond dragees, mixed nuts, a crystal essence bukhoor burner, a Turkish coffee kanaka and other treats. You can also show off the treasure chest as a display piece long after the treats are gone.

Pomegranate Bowls from Curate Home

The pomegranate is a symbol of abundance, prosperity and good fortune, we’re told. Gift your loved ones these neat ceramic pomegranate-shaped bowls, hand-painted with gold dots and trimming – they make for a beautiful addition to your living space, kitchen counter or coffee table. Ideal for when you want to grab your favourite nibbles, or to serve snacks or ice-cream when you have guests over.

Dhs145, curatehome.me

Wicks and Pages Candle

Poured here in the UAE, each of their candles is made of 100 per cent soy wax, and lead-free and zinc-free cotton wicks. They also use carcinogen-free, non-toxic fragrance oils, infused with essential oils. Explore their great line of scents, including Desert Stories, Netflix & Chill, Mince Pie, and Spiced Orange. Cliched? Just give ’em a whiff.

from Dhs45, wicksandpages.com

Humantra Apricot Electrolyte Mix

Our guess is you and yours are going to be running around a good bit over the holidays, so this is a good option to stay hydrated. The UAE’s favourite electrolyte drink mix brand, Humantra has just released a cool new Qamar al-Din inspired Apricot flavour, and you’ll want to grab a box (or get your loved ones one) this Eid. With those cherished winter feels booking their departures as abruptly as they made their entrance, a hydrating electrolyte mix is one surefire way to stay charged over the holidays. Get yours now on Deliveroo.

Dhs125, @deliveroo_ae

A razor-sharp makeover at AKIN

Give your loved ones the gift of looking sharp this Eid, at AKIN. Holidays are a time of togetherness, and that means new experiences, adventures, and photo-ops. AKIN’s first Abu Dhabi outlet at Al Raha beach, complemented by gorgeous seaside views and a welcome coffee when you arrive makes this the ideal spot for a tune up or fresh look so you look great in your pictures, and feel better. Let their master hairdressers tend to your tresses, give you that ‘gramworthy fade, or an incredible hot towel shave that will leave you looking and feeling like a million bucks. They also stock a great line-up of grooming products and a cool t- shirt collection (that’s a gift idea in itself). Get a gift voucher here.

AKIN, Al Raha Beach, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 8pm daily. @akinbarber

Juan Valdez Coffee

If we had a Dirham for every time we heard people say “I’m looking for a practical gift”…

And if you’re a connoisseur of authentic roasts like we are, you’ll definitely want to give this one a try. Juan Valdez has arrived in the capital with a whole lot of legacy and an amazing line of Colombian coffees, and the brand new Abu Dhabi outlet promises a dining experience that complements its signature brews. Let this renowned Colombian coffee brand help you stay wired during the Eid break, so you can stay at peak energy levels throughout your itinerary of holiday ideas, plans and socialising.

@juanvaldez.mena