The world’s largest international airline is strengthening its presence across Asia…

If you’re planning an escape this summer, take note, as Emirates will be launching flights to three popular destinations in Asia.

Starting from July 1, 2025, Emirates will be launching a daily non-stop flight service between Dubai and Shenzhen, a city in southeastern China.

From June 2, the airline will also introduce four weekly services to Da Nang – a great year-round destination in Vietnam. And from June 3, you can fly on one of three weekly flights to Siem Reap – the second-largest city of Cambodia, and another wonderful leisure spot. Both cities will be connected via Bangkok.

Shenzhen

*Do note, dates are subject to government approvals, and all times mentioned are local.

Images: Unsplash 