The world’s largest international airline is strengthening its presence across Asia…

If you’re planning an escape this summer, take note, as Emirates will be launching flights to three popular destinations in Asia.

Starting from July 1, 2025, Emirates will be launching a daily non-stop flight service between Dubai and Shenzhen, a city in southeastern China.

From June 2, the airline will also introduce four weekly services to Da Nang – a great year-round destination in Vietnam. And from June 3, you can fly on one of three weekly flights to Siem Reap – the second-largest city of Cambodia, and another wonderful leisure spot. Both cities will be connected via Bangkok.

Emirates flights bound for Shenzhen (EK328) will depart from Dubai at 10.05am and will arrive in Shenzhen at 10pm. The return flight (EK329) will depart Shenzhen at 11.55pm and will arrive in Dubai at 3.40am the following day.

When the flight launches, it will make Shenzhen the first destination in China to be served with the airline’s retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER. This means customers will have the opportunity to experience its latest Business Class seats and highly acclaimed Premium Economy product.

If you’re booking tickets to Da Nang, flights will operate on Emirates Boeing 777 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flights from Dubai (EK370) to the scenic Da Nang will depart from Dubai at 9am and will arrive in Bangkok at 6.25pm. The flight will then depart from Bangkok at 8.10pm, arriving in Da Nang at 9.50pm.

The return flight (EK371) will depart from Da Nang at 11.30pm arriving in Bangkok at 1.10am (the following day). It will take off from Bangkok at 3.40am and will arrive in Dubai at 6.50am.

Flights to Siem Reap will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Emirates flights (EK370) will depart from Dubai at 9am arriving at Bangkok at 6.25pm. The flight will depart from Bangkok at 8.30pm and arrive at Siem Reap at 9.30pm. The return flight (EK371) will depart from Siem Reap at 11.50pm and will arrive in Bangkok at 1.10am the next day. It will take off from Bangkok at 3.40am and will arrive in Dubai at 6.50am.

Both services will operate with Emirates’ two-class Boeing 777-300ER.

While waiting to connect through Bangkok, Emirates premium customers can relax in the airline’s newly expanded lounge.

For more information or to book tickets, visit emirates.com. Tickets can also be booked via the Emirates App, Emirates Retail stores, the Emirates contact centre or via travel agents.

*Do note, dates are subject to government approvals, and all times mentioned are local.

Images: Unsplash