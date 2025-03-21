He can be your hero baby…

There are some unmissable music events happening in the UAE this year. However the millennials will be thrilled to know that Enrique Iglesias has been announced to perform in the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this year. The pop icon shot to fame in the 90s for tracks like Hero, I Like It and Tonight I’m Lovin’ You. His incredible career spans over two decades and he’s one of the biggest Latin recording artists in music history.

He has sold over 180 million albums worldwide, famous for his hits in bothe English and Spanish released 11 studio albums and 3 greatest hits compilations, and headlined 10 sold-out world tours, performing to more than 10 million fans.

Enrique Iglesias is coming to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi for one night only on Saturday, November 1.

Tickets aren’t on sale yet, however you can register for pre-sale here. They’ll go on sale on Tuesday, March 25 at 9am.

