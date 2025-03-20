Sponsored: A luxurious Eid getaway awaits…

Celebrate Eid Al Fitr in ultimate luxury with an exclusive staycation at Banyan Tree Dubai, an oceanfront paradise on Bluewaters Island. Offering a perfect blend of relaxation, indulgence, and world-class hospitality, this limited-time offer ensures an unforgettable holiday experience.

A staycation like no other

Banyan Tree Dubai invites guests to unwind in its elegant beachfront accommodations while enjoying premium benefits, including 20 per cent off stays, dining, and spa treatments. Whether you’re seeking a romantic escape or a family retreat, this idyllic getaway caters to every traveler’s needs.

Exclusive Eid offerings

20 per cent savings on best available rates for all room types,

Daily breakfast at the charming Alizée Restaurant.

20 per cent off at Banyan Tree Spa Dubai, featuring indulgent massages, facials, and The Rainforest Experience—a hydrothermal journey with vitality pools, therapeutic jets, an ice fountain, steam, and sauna rooms.

500-metre private beach and three luxurious swimming pools, complemented by a poolside menu from Alizée Pool & Beach.

Tropicool Kids Club, where young guests can enjoy an interactive play zone, craft activities, a ball pit, and a shaded outdoor pool.

20 per cent off dining at world-class restaurants: Demon Duck by Michelin-starred Chef Alvin Leung, offering bold reimaginations of Asian classics. Alizée Restaurant, serving refined French-inspired cuisine. Tocha, a sophisticated Japanese lounge featuring breakfast, afternoon tea, and a fusion of Japanese and Levantine flavors for dinner.

Flexible cancellation, early check-in, and late check-out, ensuring a seamless and stress-free experience.

Booking and availability

This special Eid offer is valid from March 31 to April 12, 2025.

Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Mar 31 to April 12, 2025, Tel: (0) 4 556 6666, reservations-dubai@banyantree.com

Images: Supplied