Sponsored: An iftar under the stars…

This Ramadan, Spica invites guests to break their fast under the stars with a celestial Iftar experience like no other. Located at Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Spica offers breathtaking views of the sea and the iconic Burj Khalifa, setting the perfect scene for an unforgettable evening of culinary indulgence and togetherness.

The thoughtfully curated Iftar menu begins with Ramadan essentials, including hummus, dates, dried fruits, nuts, and olives, complemented by a refreshing goat cheese salad and a comforting soup of the day.

For the main course, diners can choose from a variety of exquisite options. Australian wagyu beef, offering a melt-in-your-mouth experience, fresh seafood selection, expertly prepared for a taste of the ocean and the pidezza, a unique fusion of Turkish Pide and classic pizza, perfect for a flavorful twist

To conclude on a sweet note, guests can enjoy a luxurious ice cream selection with seasonal fruits and the indulgent pistachio orchard dessert.

Throughout the evening, unlimited coffee, tea, and soft drinks are available, all included for Dhs250 per person.

Enhancing the Ramadan experience, Spica offers a special Shisha deal – from 8pm onwards, guests can enjoy a classic Shisha for only Dhs150, making for a perfect way to unwind after Iftar.

Immerse yourself in the serene ambiance of Spica, where traditional Ramadan flavors meet contemporary elegance. Gather with family and friends to celebrate the spirit of the holy month with exceptional cuisine and warm hospitality.

Spica, Marine Beach Resort & Spa, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, Dhs250 per person, Tel: (800) 77422, @spica.dxb

