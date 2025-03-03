Sponsored: With a stunning view of the Burj Khalifa…

Shangri-La Dubai invites friends and families to celebrate Ramadan in an extraordinary setting at Hilal Ramadan, located on the Level 4 rooftop. For the first time in 15 years, guests can enjoy an open-air Ramadan experience with a breathtaking Burj Khalifa view, live music, and an exquisite Turkish-inspired buffet curated by guest chefs Murat Arslantas and Muhammet Göktepe from Shangri-La Bosphorus, Istanbul.

Hilal Ramadan promises a culinary journey through Türkiye, featuring a delectable buffet of hot and cold mezze, flavourful mains, and indulgent Turkish desserts. Live cooking stations will enhance the experience, offering an interactive dining option, where you can witness the expert chefs in action as they do what they do best. This year, Shangri-La Dubai partners with Mussel Point, a renowned Turkish mussel provider, to elevate the authenticity of the iftar and suhoor experience, for fish lovers it’s a must.

Gather your friends and family and break your fast together. Guests can enjoy an outdoor buffet at Dhs265 per person, available daily from sunset onwards. The beautifully decorated rooftop venue creates a serene ambiance, making it the perfect spot to break fast while admiring Dubai’s skyline. Children under six dine for free and there is 50 per cent off children from seven to 12 years old. Enjoy 30 per cent discount during the first week of Ramadan plus groups of over 15 people can enjoy 20 per cent discount throughout the Holy Month.

For those looking for an exclusive dining experience, Shangri-La Dubai offers private iftar and suhoor gatherings at Level 42 with unparalleled views of the city’s iconic skyscrapers. Packages start from Dhs850 per person, ensuring a luxurious and intimate setting for special gatherings. See more information here.

For reservations and private event inquiries, call +971 4 405 2889 or email events.sldb@shangri-la.com.

This Ramadan, immerse yourself in an unforgettable fusion of tradition and luxury at Shangri-La Dubai.

Shangri-La Dubai, Downtown, daily after sunset, iftar and suhoor Dhs265, +971 4 405 2889, www.shangri-la.com/dubai @shangrila_dubai