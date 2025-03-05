Sponsored: There are so many options to choose from…

The St. Regis Abu Dhabi invites guests to experience Ramadan with elegance, tradition, and culinary excellence. Whether breaking fast at The Terrace on the Corniche, enjoying a seaside group iftar at Catch at St. Regis, indulging in a starlit suhoor at Azura Panoramic Lounge, or savoring the artistry of the crescent moon cake, each experience captures the essence of the holy month.

At The Terrace on the Corniche, a grand iftar buffet showcases international and regional delicacies. Guests begin with Medjool dates, dried apricots, and prunes before exploring hot and cold mezze, fresh seafood, and live grill stations. Moroccan specialties like chicken tagine and lamb with prunes, along with Arabic and Indian favorites such as lamb maqluba and tandoori chicken, create a diverse culinary journey. Desserts include pistachio basbousa, katayef, mabroma, and a live Emirati Luqaimat Station. Priced at Dhs295 per person, iftar runs from sunset to 11pm throughout Ramadan.

For a refined group iftar, Catch at St. Regis offers an exclusive set menu for 20 or more guests. Starters include seafood kibbeh and cashew nuts prawns, followed by mains such as grilled prawns with chermoula sauce, Wagyu ribeye, and baby chicken with ras el hanout. Arabic desserts and the signature ‘Catchamisu’ complete the experience at Dhs450 per person. See the website for more details.

Azura Panoramic Lounge presents a starlit suhoor with an à la carte menu. Guests can enjoy light bites like mixed green salad or hearty options such as sea bass tanger and a mixed grill platter. Desserts include umm ali and dates pudding. Live oud and percussion music set the ambiance from 8 PM to 11 PM. Suhoor runs until 1am on weekdays and 2am on weekends. See more here.

For a sweet Ramadan touch, the Crystal Lounge and Tea Lounge offer the crescent moon cake at The Pastry Shop. A luxurious blend of pistachio, 100% milk chocolate, kunafa, saffron, and dates, this exquisite cake is available for pre-order at Dhs240 per kilogram.

This Ramadan, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi offers a journey of flavors and tradition, ensuring unforgettable moments. For reservations call +971 2 694 4553 or e-mail restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

The St Regis Abu Dhabi, throughout Ramadan +971 2 694 4553 or e-mail restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com @stregisabudhabi