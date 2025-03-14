Hanu is about to change how you think about Korean food in Dubai…

After much anticipation, Hanu – the new Korean fine-dining restaurant – has finally opened it doors, today. At What’s On we were lucky enough to get a sneak peek before now. Let me tell you – this place is a whole vibe, worth every bit of the wait. We got our first look (and taste), and everything about it tells me it’s set to stand out in Dubai’s ever-growing scene. No doubt – Hanu brings a new era of Korean food in Dubai, and it’s got our foodie stamp of approval.

The vibe

The journey starts at the entrance – a hammered bronze door that swings open into a space that’s equal parts tradition and edge. Think modern Korean dining room meets royal heritage. Dark walnut wood, carved beam ceilings, gold accents, intricate artwork, antique Korean furniture, and stacked roof tiles – every detail is intentional. The lighting? Just right – dimmed, warm, easy on the eye, and setting the perfect chill mode.

The chef

And then, there’s Chef Kyung Soo Moon. Born and raised in Seoul, with 24 years of global experience at spots like Sushisamba, Attiko Dubai, and Sachi, he’s not just running the Hanu kitchen, he’s the heart of it all. Before we even sat down, he took us on a tour, sharing stories about Korean cuisine, art, and traditions with a level of passion that you could feel. I never thought I’d have a favourite chef in Dubai, but then I met Chef Moon.

The food

Now, let’s get into it – the food. There’s a saying that “the secret ingredient is always love,” and that’s exactly how this meal felt. Every dish reflected Chef Moon’s passion for Korean cuisine.

We kicked things off with a selection of Korean Seasonal Hansang Snacks, Kimchi Arancini, Beef Tartelette with Caviar, and the one we couldn’t stop eating – K.F.C. (Korean Fried Cauliflower), which was the kind of crispy, addictive bite you’d want a whole bucket of.

Meat Me at the Grill

Then came the main event: “Meat Me at the Grill.” Chef Moon himself was at the table, grilling crispy Bulgogi – thinly sliced, 24-hour marinated beef – along with other cuts so tender they barely needed chewing. If you love your meat, this is where you need to be. But if you don’t? The vegetarian options hold their own.

For a more traditional fix, the Sotbap rice dishes bring comfort and depth, while the Korean specialties include classics like Kimchi Stew and Grilled Lamb Chop Galbi. The Prawn Soy Jang and Seafood Ceviche are perfect for those who like their flavours raw. And if you’re into oversized Kimbap hand rolls, they’ve got those too.

Dessert sealed the deal. Matcha Bingsu, a green tea shaved ice that was light and refreshing, followed by Hodugwaja – warm, crispy Korean walnut cookies filled with red bean paste and actual walnuts. The kind of bite you pop into your mouth, thinking you’ll stop at one, and suddenly, they’re all gone.

So, was it worth the hype? Absolutely. Walking into Hanu felt like stepping into a world of its own – every plate, every detail, a testament to Korean tradition with a modern twist. And Chef Moon? it’s safe to say he’s earned a special place in my list of culinary legends. Will I go back? No question.

Verdict: A must-try, especially for meat lovers – Hanu has earned our foodie stamp of approval.

Hanu, Nakheel Mall, St. Regis Gardens, Palm Jumeirah, open from March 14. Tel: (0)4 278 4844. @hanu_dubai

Images: Supplied